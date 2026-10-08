Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport as flights halted amid rising tension

Riyadh:

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a fresh ballistic missile attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, in a development that has further escalated tensions in the region. The reported attack disrupted air operations at the airport, with smoke later seen rising from a stationary aircraft. The cause of the blasts was not immediately established independently, and Saudi authorities had not issued an immediate response to requests for comment. The reported incident came amid a wider escalation involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with the Houthis having repeatedly claimed attacks on Saudi targets in recent days.

Riyadh airport reportedly closed after blasts

The latest developments had an immediate impact on operations at King Khalid International Airport. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that the airport had been closed again, with the last landing recorded more than 80 minutes earlier and the last departure more than 90 minutes earlier. A witness at the airport said fire and ambulance teams were deployed after the blasts, while smoke was visible in the area. The witness spoke on condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorised to speak to the media. According to the witness, outgoing flights were stopped and passengers were asked to evacuate the airport while leaving their checked-in luggage behind. It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected by the disruption.

Smoke seen near stationary aircraft

The reported missile attack was followed by the sighting of smoke rising from a stationary aircraft at the airport. However, there was no immediate independent confirmation linking the aircraft directly to the alleged missile strike. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of aviation and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia as attacks linked to the Houthis have intensified.

Three killed in earlier Saudi airport attacks

The latest incident follows attacks on Saudi airports claimed by the Houthis earlier this week. Saudi officials said on Wednesday that two separate attacks had killed three people and injured dozens of others. According to Saudi authorities, an attack on King Khalid airport killed a Sudanese national and injured eight people. Another attack targeting Abha airport killed Moroccan and Algerian residents and left 28 others wounded. The attacks have increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter, as the kingdom becomes increasingly involved in the latest regional conflict.

Saudi-led forces intensify Yemen offensive

The escalation comes after Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces launched a major ground and air operation over the weekend. The offensive is aimed at recapturing territory along Yemen's western Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that the Houthis seized about a month ago.

The Bab el-Mandeb is a strategically important maritime passage and serves as an alternative shipping route to the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the Hormuz route has already been curtailed amid the ongoing Iran war, making developments around the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb particularly significant for regional security and global trade.

Saudi coalition says launch platform destroyed

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said on Wednesday that coalition forces had destroyed a platform in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa. According to him, the platform had been used to launch attacks targeting Riyadh. The claim came as the Houthis continued to threaten Saudi targets, marking a sharp escalation in their campaign against the kingdom.

The renewed fighting also represents a major development in Yemen's conflict, which had remained largely dormant for several years before the latest escalation. With Saudi Arabia now facing repeated attacks on airports and other critical facilities, the conflict risks creating further instability across an already volatile region.

(With inputs from AP)

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