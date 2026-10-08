Delhi Police registers FIR to identify people behind violence during July 20 CJP protest

New Delhi:

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR to investigate the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital on July 20, police sources said on Thursday. The probe will focus on identifying those allegedly responsible for the violence and determining whether the incident was premeditated, the sources said.

According to officials, the investigation will examine the role of individuals allegedly involved in the violence during the protest. It will also look into whether criminal elements entered the protest sites after the CJP called for a march to Parliament.

Police to examine role of 2,873 suspects

The investigation will also look into 2,873 suspects identified through Facial Recognition System (FRS) data collected by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, who have criminal backgrounds, officials further added. Police also said that the accuracy of their FCR is approximately 50 per cent correct.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had cancelled 17 FIRs registered at multiple police stations in the New Delhi district.

According to the officials, the Crime Branch will now specifically probe the violence, including alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and destruction of public property, including police vehicles.

CJP protest on October 10

The FIR comes two days ahead of another CJP protest announced to be held at Jantar Mantar, this time to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. A police officer said that permission has not been granted for any protest.

Over 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's October 10 protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering. "We are well prepared and motivated to handle the law-and-order situation in the city on Saturday. No permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar," the officer said.

The deployment was made as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace and ensure the smooth movement of people and traffic. The officer said prohibitory orders are already in force in the area. "Prohibitory orders are in force, and everyone is requested to follow the law and maintain peace," the officer said.

The police have also appealed to protesters and members of the public not to indulge in any violence or attack the force members deployed for security duties.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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