Delhi Violence: Who exactly is Shahrukh Pathan?

Image Source : FILE Who is Shahrukh Pathan?

Shahrukh Pathan became infamous for his act of pointing a pistol at a policeman during Northeast Delhi violence. He almost came to being the negative face of Delhi violence. Shahrukh Pathan pointed gun at police on February 24 during violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad. He also fired three bullets in air at the time. He went missing soon after that as Delhi Police closed in to arrest him in subsequent days. Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on Tuesday by Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Who is Shahrukh Pathan

Shahrukh Pathan hails from Punjab, say sources Shahrukh Pathan's father Shabir Ali has been involved in criminal activities and has been to jail twice. He was trying to smuggle drugs. It is not yet known whether Shahrukh Pathan had a license for the pistol he pointed at the policeman. Delhi Police said that Shahrukh Pathan acquired gun from Munger in Bihar Shahrukh Pathan went missing along with his family immediately after the February 24 incident Shahrukh Pathan roamed in Delhi for few days, he then went to Punjab then Bareilly and lived with his friend in Shamli Shahrukh Pathan does not have a criminal background, said Delhi Police. Shahrukh Pathan runs a factory. Sharukh Pathan has studied till SYBA Shahrukh Pathan was interested in modelling and made tiktok videos

(More to follow)