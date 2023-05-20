Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 10 jawans sustain injuries after storm hits CRPF camp in Jagdalpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CRPF jawans sustain injuries after storm hits camp in Jagdalpur

CRPF jawans injured: In a tragic incident, at least ten jawans were injured after strong wind hit Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district on Friday.

"Roofs of several barracks in CRPF battalion camp damaged due to strong wind in Jagdalpur. 10 jawans have been injured and are undergoing treatment", Vishal Vaibhav, Deputy Commandant, CRPF told ANI.

The officer further said that a detailed assessment of the damage caused in the incident is yet to be done. "A detailed assessment of the damage caused in this incident has not been done yet, but there has been a loss of about Rs 30 lakh", the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

