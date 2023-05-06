Follow us on Image Source : PTI CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to 'immediatley' report to nearest base

Manipur Violence: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday directed its personnel hailing from the violence-hit Manipur and on leave in their home state to report "immediately". The personnel have been asked to report to their nearest security base with their family members. The decision came after the unfortunate incident where a CoBRA commando was shot dead in the ongoing violence in the state.

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA was killed by armed assailants. As per the officials, the commando was on leave and had visited his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon.

CRPF headquarter's message

The headquarters in Delhi has directed all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey them the message.

The directive, accessed by PTI, asks all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "report immediately" to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel "unsafe or insecure".

In addition to this, the headquarter has also asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend "all possible assistance to such personnel promptly".

"Situation in the state has improved"

P Doungel, DGP, Manipur on Friday said that the situation in the state has improved because of the security forces and the have received strict orders to not spare those who trigger violence. "Because of the security forces, the situation has improved and we have received strict orders that must not spare those who contribute to violence and strict action must be taken against them" Doungel said.

