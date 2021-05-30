India logs 1,65,553 new COVID cases, 2.76 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded 1,65,553 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,460 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,76,309 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,54,54,320. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,78,94,800, with 21,14,508 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,25,972. A total of 21,20,66,614 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|191
|2
|6660
|30
|113
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|173622
|6740
|1487382
|20392
|10738
|104
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3918
|64
|22746
|394
|114
|3
|4
|Assam
|56295
|1631
|344083
|3905
|3245
|77
|5
|Bihar
|21085
|3725
|678036
|5168
|5052
|48
|6
|Chandigarh
|2466
|292
|56534
|450
|740
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|42914
|4018
|911752
|6391
|12979
|64
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|333
|25
|9877
|32
|4
|9
|Delhi
|13035
|1546
|1387538
|2380
|24073
|122
|10
|Goa
|15056
|270
|136766
|1206
|2597
|27
|11
|Gujarat
|38703
|4908
|757124
|7109
|9790
|29
|12
|Haryana
|23094
|1981
|722711
|3752
|8132
|97
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|16989
|1506
|168529
|2738
|3086
|30
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|39255
|2127
|243588
|4334
|3841
|46
|15
|Jharkhand
|10946
|837
|320336
|1647
|4958
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|350087
|22307
|2189064
|42443
|28298
|492
|17
|Kerala
|233425
|4785
|2252505
|28100
|8455
|198
|18
|Ladakh
|1603
|3
|16658
|141
|187
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1978
|131
|5622
|218
|31
|2
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|30899
|3423
|738491
|4995
|7959
|68
|21
|Maharashtra
|279347
|12501
|5339838
|31964
|94030
|832
|22
|Manipur
|8030
|428
|40044
|564
|776
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|7741
|284
|26156
|890
|551
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|3089
|108
|8863
|220
|36
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4982
|8
|16039
|157
|350
|7
|26
|Odisha
|85811
|16354
|658646
|23467
|2686
|35
|27
|Puducherry
|13153
|743
|88246
|1718
|1497
|21
|28
|Punjab
|42177
|2787
|506349
|5698
|14305
|125
|29
|Rajasthan
|56628
|5864
|871283
|8108
|8251
|70
|30
|Sikkim
|3831
|37
|10829
|232
|247
|4
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|310157
|2229
|1706298
|31759
|23261
|486
|32
|Telangana
|36917
|876
|533862
|3837
|3247
|21
|33
|Tripura
|7042
|123
|43190
|722
|507
|9
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31110
|2884
|289642
|4472
|6360
|99
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|46201
|6043
|1621743
|7902
|20208
|155
|36
|West Bengal
|102398
|7408
|1237290
|18774
|15268
|148
|Total#
|2114508
|114216
|25454320
|276309
|325972
|3460
Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.
“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.
The meeting took place on Thursday.
The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.