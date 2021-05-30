Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
India logs 1,65,553 new COVID cases, 2.76 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2021 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Beneficiaries sit inside an observation room after receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination program

India on Sunday recorded 1,65,553 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,460 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,76,309 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,54,54,320. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,78,94,800, with 21,14,508 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,25,972. A total of 21,20,66,614 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 191 6660 30  113  
2 Andhra Pradesh 173622 6740  1487382 20392  10738 104 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3918 64  22746 394  114
4 Assam 56295 1631  344083 3905  3245 77 
5 Bihar 21085 3725  678036 5168  5052 48 
6 Chandigarh 2466 292  56534 450  740
7 Chhattisgarh 42914 4018  911752 6391  12979 64 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 333 25  9877 32  4  
9 Delhi 13035 1546  1387538 2380  24073 122 
10 Goa 15056 270  136766 1206  2597 27 
11 Gujarat 38703 4908  757124 7109  9790 29 
12 Haryana 23094 1981  722711 3752  8132 97 
13 Himachal Pradesh 16989 1506  168529 2738  3086 30 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 39255 2127  243588 4334  3841 46 
15 Jharkhand 10946 837  320336 1647  4958 13 
16 Karnataka 350087 22307  2189064 42443  28298 492 
17 Kerala 233425 4785  2252505 28100  8455 198 
18 Ladakh 1603 16658 141  187  
19 Lakshadweep 1978 131  5622 218  31
20 Madhya Pradesh 30899 3423  738491 4995  7959 68 
21 Maharashtra 279347 12501  5339838 31964  94030 832 
22 Manipur 8030 428  40044 564  776 15 
23 Meghalaya 7741 284  26156 890  551
24 Mizoram 3089 108  8863 220  36
25 Nagaland 4982 16039 157  350
26 Odisha 85811 16354  658646 23467  2686 35 
27 Puducherry 13153 743  88246 1718  1497 21 
28 Punjab 42177 2787  506349 5698  14305 125 
29 Rajasthan 56628 5864  871283 8108  8251 70 
30 Sikkim 3831 37  10829 232  247
31 Tamil Nadu 310157 2229  1706298 31759  23261 486 
32 Telangana 36917 876  533862 3837  3247 21 
33 Tripura 7042 123  43190 722  507
34 Uttarakhand 31110 2884  289642 4472  6360 99 
35 Uttar Pradesh 46201 6043  1621743 7902  20208 155 
36 West Bengal 102398 7408  1237290 18774  15268 148 
Total# 2114508 114216  25454320 276309  325972 3460

Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.

“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.

