India logs 1,65,553 new COVID cases, 2.76 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded 1,65,553 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,460 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,76,309 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,54,54,320. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,78,94,800, with 21,14,508 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,25,972. A total of 21,20,66,614 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 191 2 6660 30 113 2 Andhra Pradesh 173622 6740 1487382 20392 10738 104 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3918 64 22746 394 114 3 4 Assam 56295 1631 344083 3905 3245 77 5 Bihar 21085 3725 678036 5168 5052 48 6 Chandigarh 2466 292 56534 450 740 5 7 Chhattisgarh 42914 4018 911752 6391 12979 64 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 333 25 9877 32 4 9 Delhi 13035 1546 1387538 2380 24073 122 10 Goa 15056 270 136766 1206 2597 27 11 Gujarat 38703 4908 757124 7109 9790 29 12 Haryana 23094 1981 722711 3752 8132 97 13 Himachal Pradesh 16989 1506 168529 2738 3086 30 14 Jammu and Kashmir 39255 2127 243588 4334 3841 46 15 Jharkhand 10946 837 320336 1647 4958 13 16 Karnataka 350087 22307 2189064 42443 28298 492 17 Kerala 233425 4785 2252505 28100 8455 198 18 Ladakh 1603 3 16658 141 187 19 Lakshadweep 1978 131 5622 218 31 2 20 Madhya Pradesh 30899 3423 738491 4995 7959 68 21 Maharashtra 279347 12501 5339838 31964 94030 832 22 Manipur 8030 428 40044 564 776 15 23 Meghalaya 7741 284 26156 890 551 7 24 Mizoram 3089 108 8863 220 36 1 25 Nagaland 4982 8 16039 157 350 7 26 Odisha 85811 16354 658646 23467 2686 35 27 Puducherry 13153 743 88246 1718 1497 21 28 Punjab 42177 2787 506349 5698 14305 125 29 Rajasthan 56628 5864 871283 8108 8251 70 30 Sikkim 3831 37 10829 232 247 4 31 Tamil Nadu 310157 2229 1706298 31759 23261 486 32 Telangana 36917 876 533862 3837 3247 21 33 Tripura 7042 123 43190 722 507 9 34 Uttarakhand 31110 2884 289642 4472 6360 99 35 Uttar Pradesh 46201 6043 1621743 7902 20208 155 36 West Bengal 102398 7408 1237290 18774 15268 148 Total# 2114508 114216 25454320 276309 325972 3460

Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.

“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.

