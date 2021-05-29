Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Covid cases decline, 31,964 recoveries in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded as many as 20,295 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 56,26,155, the death toll increased to 94,030 with 443 new fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 31,964 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 53,39,838, The number of active cases stands at 2,76,573.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.46 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent.

Currently, 20,53,329 people are in home quarantine and 14,981 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai adds 1,048 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai recorded 1,048 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took its tally to 7,04,509, while 25 patients died of the infection and 1,359 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,833 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,59,899, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent. The city is now left with 27,617 active cases.

