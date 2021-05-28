Maharashtra COVID cases decline, deaths soar; toll races past 93K

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra COVID cases decline, deaths soar.

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 deaths remained on the higher side while the state toll raced beyond the 93,000 mark, but new infections continue to dip, health officials said on Friday.

Against 884 deaths on Thursday, the state reported 973 fatalities (424 fresh and 549 previous deaths), taking its toll to 93,198.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 25,000 level- and fell from 21,273 on Wednesday to 20,740, as the tally rose to 56,92,920 now.

In Mumbai, the new infections dropped below four figures for the second time in a week, from 1,258 on Thursday to 924, while the city tally shot up to 702,522. Fatalities fell from 36 on Thursday to 30, taking the toll in the country's commercial capital to 14,750.

The number of active cases fell below the 3 lakh mark from 301,041 to 289,088 now.

Keeping in the trend of recoveries outpacing new cases, 31,671 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 53,07,874 while the recovery rate further improved from 93.02 per cent to 93.24 per cent.

The Mumbai circle- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a fall in new cases, from 3,265 to 3,033 now, taking the toll to 15,24,377 and with 51 more deaths, the toll rose 27,458 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 21,54,976 now, and those in institutional quarantine at 16,078.

