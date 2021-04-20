India records 2,59,170 new COVID cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Patna: Security personnel guide the migrants arriving from Maharashtra toward Covid testing center at Patna railway station

India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,761 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,31,08,582. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,53,21,089, with 20,31,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,80,530. A total of 12,71,29,113 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

On Monday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases had crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark.

The country's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 145 19 5212 12 64 2 Andhra Pradesh 48053 3367 912510 2569 7437 27 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 54 16820 11 56 4 Assam 7663 1048 217017 312 1142 7 5 Bihar 49528 4827 280286 2619 1790 41 6 Chandigarh 3804 179 30325 429 417 4 7 Chhattisgarh 129000 981 423591 12678 6083 175 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1136 213 3962 86 4 9 Delhi 76887 1946 787898 21500 12361 240 10 Goa 7547 495 59705 428 900 17 11 Gujarat 68754 7107 341724 4179 5494 117 12 Haryana 45363 3146 315002 3663 3448 33 13 Himachal Pradesh 9783 1087 67084 595 1203 13 14 Jammu and Kashmir 12164 697 133981 813 2063 6 15 Jharkhand 30477 2467 135256 1777 1502 46 16 Karnataka 142103 8541 1021250 7098 13497 146 17 Kerala 103327 9318 1144791 4305 4950 21 18 Ladakh 1699 52 10474 123 133 19 Lakshadweep 490 100 791 17 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 74558 5982 341783 6836 4636 79 21 Maharashtra 678198 6161 3159240 52412 60824 351 22 Manipur 296 41 29102 12 377 1 23 Meghalaya 754 74 14071 33 154 1 24 Mizoram 437 54 4546 37 12 25 Nagaland 189 13 12285 94 26 Odisha 23118 2938 347637 1503 1948 4 27 Puducherry 4692 224 42931 336 713 5 28 Punjab 35311 1121 261364 3418 7985 83 29 Rajasthan 76641 9506 346739 2408 3204 53 30 Sikkim 404 5 6165 4 136 31 Tamil Nadu 75116 4725 914119 6172 13157 44 32 Telengana 42853 3699 316650 2209 1856 18 33 Tripura 506 44 33194 16 394 34 Uttarakhand 18864 1571 105437 565 1892 24 35 Uttar Pradesh 208523 17066 661311 10978 9997 167 36 West Bengal 53418 3780 604329 4608 10606 38 Total# 2031977 102648 13108582 154761 180530 1761

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up to April 18 with 13,56,133 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.

