India records 2,59,170 new COVID cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,761 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,31,08,582. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,53,21,089, with 20,31,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,80,530. A total of 12,71,29,113 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
On Monday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases had crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark.
The country's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark.
Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|145
|19
|5212
|12
|64
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|48053
|3367
|912510
|2569
|7437
|27
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|54
|16820
|11
|56
|4
|Assam
|7663
|1048
|217017
|312
|1142
|7
|5
|Bihar
|49528
|4827
|280286
|2619
|1790
|41
|6
|Chandigarh
|3804
|179
|30325
|429
|417
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|129000
|981
|423591
|12678
|6083
|175
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1136
|213
|3962
|86
|4
|9
|Delhi
|76887
|1946
|787898
|21500
|12361
|240
|10
|Goa
|7547
|495
|59705
|428
|900
|17
|11
|Gujarat
|68754
|7107
|341724
|4179
|5494
|117
|12
|Haryana
|45363
|3146
|315002
|3663
|3448
|33
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9783
|1087
|67084
|595
|1203
|13
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12164
|697
|133981
|813
|2063
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|30477
|2467
|135256
|1777
|1502
|46
|16
|Karnataka
|142103
|8541
|1021250
|7098
|13497
|146
|17
|Kerala
|103327
|9318
|1144791
|4305
|4950
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|1699
|52
|10474
|123
|133
|19
|Lakshadweep
|490
|100
|791
|17
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|74558
|5982
|341783
|6836
|4636
|79
|21
|Maharashtra
|678198
|6161
|3159240
|52412
|60824
|351
|22
|Manipur
|296
|41
|29102
|12
|377
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|754
|74
|14071
|33
|154
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|437
|54
|4546
|37
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|189
|13
|12285
|94
|26
|Odisha
|23118
|2938
|347637
|1503
|1948
|4
|27
|Puducherry
|4692
|224
|42931
|336
|713
|5
|28
|Punjab
|35311
|1121
|261364
|3418
|7985
|83
|29
|Rajasthan
|76641
|9506
|346739
|2408
|3204
|53
|30
|Sikkim
|404
|5
|6165
|4
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|75116
|4725
|914119
|6172
|13157
|44
|32
|Telengana
|42853
|3699
|316650
|2209
|1856
|18
|33
|Tripura
|506
|44
|33194
|16
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|18864
|1571
|105437
|565
|1892
|24
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|208523
|17066
|661311
|10978
|9997
|167
|36
|West Bengal
|53418
|3780
|604329
|4608
|10606
|38
|Total#
|2031977
|102648
|13108582
|154761
|180530
|1761
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up to April 18 with 13,56,133 samples being tested on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.
The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination.
Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.