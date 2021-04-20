India records 2,59,170 new COVID cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,53,21,089, with 20,31,977 active cases. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,80,530. A  total of 12,71,29,113 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.       

New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2021 9:35 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Patna: Security personnel guide the migrants arriving from Maharashtra toward Covid testing center at Patna railway station

India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,761 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,31,08,582. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,53,21,089, with 20,31,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,80,530. A  total of 12,71,29,113 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.       

On Monday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases had crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark.

The country's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 145 19  5212 12  64  
2 Andhra Pradesh 48053 3367  912510 2569  7437 27 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 54  16820 11  56  
4 Assam 7663 1048  217017 312  1142
5 Bihar 49528 4827  280286 2619  1790 41 
6 Chandigarh 3804 179  30325 429  417
7 Chhattisgarh 129000 981  423591 12678  6083 175 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1136 213  3962 86  4  
9 Delhi 76887 1946  787898 21500  12361 240 
10 Goa 7547 495  59705 428  900 17 
11 Gujarat 68754 7107  341724 4179  5494 117 
12 Haryana 45363 3146  315002 3663  3448 33 
13 Himachal Pradesh 9783 1087  67084 595  1203 13 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 12164 697  133981 813  2063
15 Jharkhand 30477 2467  135256 1777  1502 46 
16 Karnataka 142103 8541  1021250 7098  13497 146 
17 Kerala 103327 9318  1144791 4305  4950 21 
18 Ladakh 1699 52  10474 123  133  
19 Lakshadweep 490 100  791 17  1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 74558 5982  341783 6836  4636 79 
21 Maharashtra 678198 6161  3159240 52412  60824 351 
22 Manipur 296 41  29102 12  377
23 Meghalaya 754 74  14071 33  154
24 Mizoram 437 54  4546 37  12  
25 Nagaland 189 13  12285   94  
26 Odisha 23118 2938  347637 1503  1948
27 Puducherry 4692 224  42931 336  713
28 Punjab 35311 1121  261364 3418  7985 83 
29 Rajasthan 76641 9506  346739 2408  3204 53 
30 Sikkim 404 6165 136  
31 Tamil Nadu 75116 4725  914119 6172  13157 44 
32 Telengana 42853 3699  316650 2209  1856 18 
33 Tripura 506 44  33194 16  394  
34 Uttarakhand 18864 1571  105437 565  1892 24 
35 Uttar Pradesh 208523 17066  661311 10978  9997 167 
36 West Bengal 53418 3780  604329 4608  10606 38 
Total# 2031977 102648  13108582 154761  180530 1761

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up to April 18 with 13,56,133 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.

