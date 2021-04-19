COVID-19: Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new cases

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India's daily cases continue to soar and a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours.

The other states in the list of 10 are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 19,29,329 and now comprises 12.81 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,28,013 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 percent of India's total active cases. India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1,29,53,821 with

1,44,178 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.19 percent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,619 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 85.11 percent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503) and Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths. Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu & Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12.38 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the ministry said.

