India records 2,22,315 fresh COVID cases; over 3 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Health workers move a COVID-19 patient to the Coronavirus OPD at Government COVID-19 hospital

India on Monday recorded 2,22,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,454 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,02,544 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,37,28,011. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,67,52,447, with 27,20,716 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,03,720. A total of 19,60,51,962 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 10 6473 32 103 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 209237 1446 1361464 20109 10126 104 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2899 37 21096 260 98 3 4 Assam 53111 2294 313333 5785 2739 72 5 Bihar 40692 4216 644335 8111 4549 107 6 Chandigarh 4874 391 52913 741 702 10 7 Chhattisgarh 65774 4766 870640 7980 12586 92 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 521 10 9462 72 4 9 Delhi 27610 3698 1366056 5158 23202 189 10 Goa 17277 966 126800 2545 2383 42 11 Gujarat 75134 4993 703760 8734 9576 53 12 Haryana 42816 5177 687700 9480 7512 97 13 Himachal Pradesh 25979 2809 150289 4059 2766 59 14 Jammu and Kashmir 47437 1699 219620 4956 3564 51 15 Jharkhand 19499 3067 306080 4375 4838 37 16 Karnataka 473007 10218 1926615 35573 25282 624 17 Kerala 277973 11684 2062635 37316 7358 188 18 Ladakh 1522 6 15707 122 178 2 19 Lakshadweep 2050 48 4537 143 24 2 20 Madhya Pradesh 57766 4287 699014 7587 7558 75 21 Maharashtra 351005 3825 5140272 29177 88620 1320 22 Manipur 6534 144 36867 609 688 14 23 Meghalaya 7680 226 21542 553 459 24 24 Mizoram 2461 8 7839 103 33 2 25 Nagaland 4678 71 15105 138 285 14 26 Odisha 100288 1197 589610 11627 2484 28 27 Puducherry 16851 489 77850 1903 1359 34 28 Punjab 57505 3698 468208 8527 13281 192 29 Rajasthan 112218 10112 796121 16520 7703 113 30 Sikkim 3317 123 9591 198 224 3 31 Tamil Nadu 294143 9865 1527733 25196 20468 422 32 Telangana 40489 2470 509663 4693 3125 19 33 Tripura 7961 50 38099 474 465 2 34 Uttarakhand 54735 3194 252979 6173 5805 71 35 Uttar Pradesh 84880 9602 1565802 14086 19209 231 36 West Bengal 130525 1163 1122201 19429 14364 156 Total# 2720716 84683 23728011 302544 303720 4454

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and said each citizen of the country will be inoculated by December.

He also attacked the opposition, saying it has been trying to politicise matters related to the vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

"We have been constantly working on increasing the production and availability of vaccines, and will have each Indian vaccinated by December, which will be a huge record," Shekhawat said.

He added that this will all happen on account of the country's own endeavours.

"It is for the first time in history that India developed its own vaccines for any virus parallel to the rest of the world. Earlier, it took years for vaccines of any virus to reach India," he told a press conference.

Latest India News