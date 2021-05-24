India records 2,22,315 fresh COVID cases; over 3 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 2,22,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,454 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,02,544 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,37,28,011. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,67,52,447, with 27,20,716 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,03,720. A total of 19,60,51,962 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|268
|10
|6473
|32
|103
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|209237
|1446
|1361464
|20109
|10126
|104
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2899
|37
|21096
|260
|98
|3
|4
|Assam
|53111
|2294
|313333
|5785
|2739
|72
|5
|Bihar
|40692
|4216
|644335
|8111
|4549
|107
|6
|Chandigarh
|4874
|391
|52913
|741
|702
|10
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|65774
|4766
|870640
|7980
|12586
|92
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|521
|10
|9462
|72
|4
|9
|Delhi
|27610
|3698
|1366056
|5158
|23202
|189
|10
|Goa
|17277
|966
|126800
|2545
|2383
|42
|11
|Gujarat
|75134
|4993
|703760
|8734
|9576
|53
|12
|Haryana
|42816
|5177
|687700
|9480
|7512
|97
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|25979
|2809
|150289
|4059
|2766
|59
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47437
|1699
|219620
|4956
|3564
|51
|15
|Jharkhand
|19499
|3067
|306080
|4375
|4838
|37
|16
|Karnataka
|473007
|10218
|1926615
|35573
|25282
|624
|17
|Kerala
|277973
|11684
|2062635
|37316
|7358
|188
|18
|Ladakh
|1522
|6
|15707
|122
|178
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2050
|48
|4537
|143
|24
|2
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|57766
|4287
|699014
|7587
|7558
|75
|21
|Maharashtra
|351005
|3825
|5140272
|29177
|88620
|1320
|22
|Manipur
|6534
|144
|36867
|609
|688
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|7680
|226
|21542
|553
|459
|24
|24
|Mizoram
|2461
|8
|7839
|103
|33
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|4678
|71
|15105
|138
|285
|14
|26
|Odisha
|100288
|1197
|589610
|11627
|2484
|28
|27
|Puducherry
|16851
|489
|77850
|1903
|1359
|34
|28
|Punjab
|57505
|3698
|468208
|8527
|13281
|192
|29
|Rajasthan
|112218
|10112
|796121
|16520
|7703
|113
|30
|Sikkim
|3317
|123
|9591
|198
|224
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|294143
|9865
|1527733
|25196
|20468
|422
|32
|Telangana
|40489
|2470
|509663
|4693
|3125
|19
|33
|Tripura
|7961
|50
|38099
|474
|465
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|54735
|3194
|252979
|6173
|5805
|71
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|84880
|9602
|1565802
|14086
|19209
|231
|36
|West Bengal
|130525
|1163
|1122201
|19429
|14364
|156
|Total#
|2720716
|84683
|23728011
|302544
|303720
|4454
Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and said each citizen of the country will be inoculated by December.
He also attacked the opposition, saying it has been trying to politicise matters related to the vaccination drive against the coronavirus.
"We have been constantly working on increasing the production and availability of vaccines, and will have each Indian vaccinated by December, which will be a huge record," Shekhawat said.
He added that this will all happen on account of the country's own endeavours.
"It is for the first time in history that India developed its own vaccines for any virus parallel to the rest of the world. Earlier, it took years for vaccines of any virus to reach India," he told a press conference.