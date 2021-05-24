Monday, May 24, 2021
     
India records 2,22,315 fresh COVID cases; over 3 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and said each citizen of the country will be inoculated by December.

New Delhi Published on: May 24, 2021 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ahmedabad: Health workers move a COVID-19 patient to the Coronavirus OPD at Government COVID-19 hospital

India on Monday recorded 2,22,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,454 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,02,544 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,37,28,011. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,67,52,447, with 27,20,716 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,03,720. A total of 19,60,51,962 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 10  6473 32  103
2 Andhra Pradesh 209237 1446  1361464 20109  10126 104 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2899 37  21096 260  98
4 Assam 53111 2294  313333 5785  2739 72 
5 Bihar 40692 4216  644335 8111  4549 107 
6 Chandigarh 4874 391  52913 741  702 10 
7 Chhattisgarh 65774 4766  870640 7980  12586 92 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 521 10  9462 72  4  
9 Delhi 27610 3698  1366056 5158  23202 189 
10 Goa 17277 966  126800 2545  2383 42 
11 Gujarat 75134 4993  703760 8734  9576 53 
12 Haryana 42816 5177  687700 9480  7512 97 
13 Himachal Pradesh 25979 2809  150289 4059  2766 59 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 47437 1699  219620 4956  3564 51 
15 Jharkhand 19499 3067  306080 4375  4838 37 
16 Karnataka 473007 10218  1926615 35573  25282 624 
17 Kerala 277973 11684  2062635 37316  7358 188 
18 Ladakh 1522 15707 122  178
19 Lakshadweep 2050 48  4537 143  24
20 Madhya Pradesh 57766 4287  699014 7587  7558 75 
21 Maharashtra 351005 3825  5140272 29177  88620 1320 
22 Manipur 6534 144  36867 609  688 14 
23 Meghalaya 7680 226  21542 553  459 24 
24 Mizoram 2461 7839 103  33
25 Nagaland 4678 71  15105 138  285 14 
26 Odisha 100288 1197  589610 11627  2484 28 
27 Puducherry 16851 489  77850 1903  1359 34 
28 Punjab 57505 3698  468208 8527  13281 192 
29 Rajasthan 112218 10112  796121 16520  7703 113 
30 Sikkim 3317 123  9591 198  224
31 Tamil Nadu 294143 9865  1527733 25196  20468 422 
32 Telangana 40489 2470  509663 4693  3125 19 
33 Tripura 7961 50  38099 474  465
34 Uttarakhand 54735 3194  252979 6173  5805 71 
35 Uttar Pradesh 84880 9602  1565802 14086  19209 231 
36 West Bengal 130525 1163  1122201 19429  14364 156 
Total# 2720716 84683  23728011 302544  303720 4454

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and said each citizen of the country will be inoculated by December.

He also attacked the opposition, saying it has been trying to politicise matters related to the vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

"We have been constantly working on increasing the production and availability of vaccines, and will have each Indian vaccinated by December, which will be a huge record," Shekhawat said.

He added that this will all happen on account of the country's own endeavours.

"It is for the first time in history that India developed its own vaccines for any virus parallel to the rest of the world. Earlier, it took years for vaccines of any virus to reach India," he told a press conference.

