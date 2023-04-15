Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720

COVID-19: India reports 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720

COVID-19: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 11:35 IST
COVID19, COVID19 updates in india, COVID19 updates today, omicron variant XBB 1.16, COVID19 updates,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720.

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, as per the Union Health Ministry data today (April 15). The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

Active cases tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

Vaccine data: 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

ALSO READ: Delhi Covid cases: What CM Arvind Kejriwal said as positivity rate touches 27.77 per cent

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12   10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 301 61  2324674 41  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 66596   296  
4 Assam 7 738070 8035  
5 Bihar 317 62  839328 29  12304  
6 Chandigarh 240 11  98473 36  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 1395 135  1164124 73  14153
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 4311 349  1989331 1065  26555
10 Goa* 690 10  256760 89  4014  
11 Gujarat 2220 133  1273410 258  11066
12 Haryana 3233 398  1049446 436  10720
13 Himachal Pradesh 2144 312139 199  4229
14 Jammu and Kashmir 686 60  475271 92  4789
15 Jharkhand 151 19  437334 5332  
16 Karnataka 1772 58  4039350 360  40333  
17 Kerala*** 18663 1167  6773259 1892  71681  
18 Ladakh 28 29266 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 266 10  1044501 31  10779
21 Maharashtra 5928 228  8000126 920  148475
22 Manipur 10   137783   2149  
23 Meghalaya 13 95173 1625  
24 Mizoram 5 238243   726  
25 Nagaland 3   35207   782  
26 Odisha 1295 109  1328117 95  9207  
27 Puducherry 515 99  174300 40  1978  
28 Punjab** 1198 106  766311 130  19302  
29 Rajasthan 1764 290  1306768 104  9677
30 Sikkim 73 12  43903 24  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 2876 192  3560269 301  38054  
32 Telangana 247 14  838543 29  4111  
33 Tripura 3 107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 283 28  442356 79  7759
35 Uttar Pradesh 2579 485  2106582 271  23654
36 West Bengal 490 72  2097531 20  21533  
Total# 53720 4098  44223211 6628  531091 21 
*Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1198 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1295.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 1,152 new cases; four deaths in last 24 hours

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News