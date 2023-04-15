COVID-19: India reports 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, as per the Union Health Ministry data today (April 15). The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).
Active cases tally:
The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.
Vaccine data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|301
|61
|2324674
|41
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|66596
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|5
|738070
|2
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|317
|62
|839328
|29
|12304
|6
|Chandigarh
|240
|11
|98473
|36
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1395
|135
|1164124
|73
|14153
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4311
|349
|1989331
|1065
|26555
|6
|10
|Goa*
|690
|10
|256760
|89
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|2220
|133
|1273410
|258
|11066
|1
|12
|Haryana
|3233
|398
|1049446
|436
|10720
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2144
|1
|312139
|199
|4229
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|686
|60
|475271
|92
|4789
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|151
|19
|437334
|7
|5332
|16
|Karnataka
|1772
|58
|4039350
|360
|40333
|17
|Kerala***
|18663
|1167
|6773259
|1892
|71681
|18
|Ladakh
|28
|3
|29266
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|266
|10
|1044501
|31
|10779
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|5928
|228
|8000126
|920
|148475
|4
|22
|Manipur
|10
|137783
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|13
|1
|95173
|2
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|5
|2
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|35207
|782
|26
|Odisha
|1295
|109
|1328117
|95
|9207
|27
|Puducherry
|515
|99
|174300
|40
|1978
|28
|Punjab**
|1198
|106
|766311
|130
|19302
|29
|Rajasthan
|1764
|290
|1306768
|104
|9677
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|73
|12
|43903
|24
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2876
|192
|3560269
|301
|38054
|32
|Telangana
|247
|14
|838543
|29
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|3
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|283
|28
|442356
|79
|7759
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2579
|485
|2106582
|271
|23654
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|490
|72
|2097531
|20
|21533
|Total#
|53720
|4098
|44223211
|6628
|531091
|21
|*Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1198 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1295.
