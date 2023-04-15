COVID-19: India reports 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections stand at 53,720.

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, as per the Union Health Ministry data today (April 15). The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

Active cases tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 301 61 2324674 41 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 66596 296 4 Assam 7 5 738070 2 8035 5 Bihar 317 62 839328 29 12304 6 Chandigarh 240 11 98473 36 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 1395 135 1164124 73 14153 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 4311 349 1989331 1065 26555 6 10 Goa* 690 10 256760 89 4014 11 Gujarat 2220 133 1273410 258 11066 1 12 Haryana 3233 398 1049446 436 10720 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2144 1 312139 199 4229 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 686 60 475271 92 4789 1 15 Jharkhand 151 19 437334 7 5332 16 Karnataka 1772 58 4039350 360 40333 17 Kerala*** 18663 1167 6773259 1892 71681 18 Ladakh 28 3 29266 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 266 10 1044501 31 10779 1 21 Maharashtra 5928 228 8000126 920 148475 4 22 Manipur 10 137783 2149 23 Meghalaya 13 1 95173 2 1625 24 Mizoram 5 2 238243 726 25 Nagaland 3 35207 782 26 Odisha 1295 109 1328117 95 9207 27 Puducherry 515 99 174300 40 1978 28 Punjab** 1198 106 766311 130 19302 29 Rajasthan 1764 290 1306768 104 9677 3 30 Sikkim 73 12 43903 24 500 31 Tamil Nadu 2876 192 3560269 301 38054 32 Telangana 247 14 838543 29 4111 33 Tripura 3 3 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 283 28 442356 79 7759 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2579 485 2106582 271 23654 1 36 West Bengal 490 72 2097531 20 21533 Total# 53720 4098 44223211 6628 531091 21 *Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1198 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1295.

