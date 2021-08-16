COVID: Delhi reports 27 new cases, lowest since April 15 last year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 39,587 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Monday recorded 27 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 15 last year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,069. Zero deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

As many as 73 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent. On Saturday, it reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, as the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,37,118 in the national capital, including 14,11,582 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 467, of which 165 are in home isolation

(With PTI Inputs)

