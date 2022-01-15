Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand, Bengal extend restrictions while Maharashtra resists | Top Points

While the West Bengal and Jharkhand governments on Saturday extended lockdowns in the respective states due to a surge in Covid cases, Maharashtra Deputy CM said that the state will not put any further restrictions.
- Marriage functions are allowed in West Bengal with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 percent of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.
- All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.
- All educational institutions are to remain shut until further notice in the three states.
- Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest, and stadiums shall remain closed till January 31.
- Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,55,753 on Saturday, while Haryana recorded 9050 fresh cases.
- The daily Covid cases are expected to reduce by around 4,000 on Saturday in Delhi with restrictions till January 31.
- Covid cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day and the new cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark.
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday imposed "complete restriction on non-essential movement" during weekends in the Union Territory amid a surge in Covid cases that rose by 2,456 a day earlier.
-
In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government also imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.
