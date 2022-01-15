Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand, Bengal extend restrictions while Maharashtra resists | Top Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No further restrictions in Maharashtra as of now. Jharkhand and West Bengal to extend lockdown.

While the West Bengal and Jharkhand governments on Saturday extended lockdowns in the respective states due to a surge in Covid cases, Maharashtra Deputy CM said that the state will not put any further restrictions.

Marriage functions are allowed in West Bengal with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 percent of the venue's capacity, whichever is less. All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. All educational institutions are to remain shut until further notice in the three states. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest, and stadiums shall remain closed till January 31. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,55,753 on Saturday, while Haryana recorded 9050 fresh cases. The daily Covid cases are expected to reduce by around 4,000 on Saturday in Delhi with restrictions till January 31. Covid cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day and the new cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday imposed "complete restriction on non-essential movement" during weekends in the Union Territory amid a surge in Covid cases that rose by 2,456 a day earlier. In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government also imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.

