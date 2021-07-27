At 29,689, India logs lowest single day COVID case rise in over 130 days; 415 deaths reported

Follow us on Image Source : AP India logs 29,689 new COVID cases, 415 deaths

India recorded 29,689 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 415 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,363 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,21,469. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,98,100 the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,21,382.

A total of 44,19,12,395 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 1 7385 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 22155 203 1919354 2440 13256 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4266 199 41385 360 216 3 4 Assam 15257 469 538098 1501 5136 22 5 Bihar 502 28 714330 107 9639 2 6 Chandigarh 33 1 61085 4 809 7 Chhattisgarh 2738 51 984913 176 13516 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 46 2 10587 2 4 9 Delhi 579 8 1410288 72 25043 2 10 Goa 1158 80 166201 149 3132 6 11 Gujarat 330 12 814307 42 10076 12 Haryana 715 25 759405 45 9619 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 841 90 200706 133 3514 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1288 31 314995 197 4374 15 Jharkhand 254 22 341568 50 5124 16 Karnataka 23442 486 2834741 1465 36374 22 17 Kerala 140779 2153 3114716 15247 16035 66 18 Ladakh 67 1 20026 5 207 19 Lakshadweep 76 5 10004 7 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 148 1 781090 13 10512 21 Maharashtra 98341 1508 6035029 5212 131552 123 22 Manipur 10581 330 80608 864 1478 13 23 Meghalaya 5007 299 55163 288 1024 10 24 Mizoram 9743 1971 23572 334 137 2 25 Nagaland 1285 27 25481 91 542 4 26 Odisha 16859 342 945177 2108 5512 67 27 Puducherry 922 117620 102 1789 2 28 Punjab 699 72 581829 117 16266 8 29 Rajasthan 313 15 944277 35 8952 30 Sikkim 3017 168 21813 169 330 31 Tamil Nadu 23364 661 2491222 2447 33911 22 32 Telangana 9405 220 627964 710 3784 4 33 Tripura 3663 271 72132 490 744 5 34 Uttarakhand 637 26 333728 25 7359 35 Uttar Pradesh 868 64 1684537 66 22750 1 36 West Bengal 11796 95 1493770 892 18073 9 Total# 411189 2977 30579106 35968 420967 416

Meanwhile, the United Nation's deputy humanitarian chief on Monday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths.

Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the UN Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations.

“This pandemic is far from over,” he said.

“We are arguably in one of the most dangerous periods for the poorest people on our planet.”

In his briefing obtained by The Associated Press, Rajasingham said that so far in 2021 almost three-quarters of countries needing humanitarian aid have recorded more cases or deaths than in all of 2020.

Latest India News