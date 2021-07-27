Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
At 29,689, India logs lowest single day COVID case rise in over 130 days; 415 deaths reported

The United Nation's deputy humanitarian chief on Monday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2021 9:42 IST
Image Source : AP

India logs 29,689 new COVID cases, 415 deaths 

 

India recorded 29,689 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 415 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,363 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,21,469. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,98,100 the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,21,382.

A total of 44,19,12,395 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 7385 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 22155 203  1919354 2440  13256 15 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4266 199  41385 360  216
4 Assam 15257 469  538098 1501  5136 22 
5 Bihar 502 28  714330 107  9639
6 Chandigarh 33 61085 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 2738 51  984913 176  13516
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 46 10587 4  
9 Delhi 579 1410288 72  25043
10 Goa 1158 80  166201 149  3132
11 Gujarat 330 12  814307 42  10076  
12 Haryana 715 25  759405 45  9619
13 Himachal Pradesh 841 90  200706 133  3514
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1288 31  314995 197  4374  
15 Jharkhand 254 22  341568 50  5124  
16 Karnataka 23442 486  2834741 1465  36374 22 
17 Kerala 140779 2153  3114716 15247  16035 66 
18 Ladakh 67 20026 207  
19 Lakshadweep 76 10004 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 148 781090 13  10512  
21 Maharashtra 98341 1508  6035029 5212  131552 123 
22 Manipur 10581 330  80608 864  1478 13 
23 Meghalaya 5007 299  55163 288  1024 10 
24 Mizoram 9743 1971  23572 334  137
25 Nagaland 1285 27  25481 91  542
26 Odisha 16859 342  945177 2108  5512 67 
27 Puducherry 922   117620 102  1789
28 Punjab 699 72  581829 117  16266
29 Rajasthan 313 15  944277 35  8952  
30 Sikkim 3017 168  21813 169  330  
31 Tamil Nadu 23364 661  2491222 2447  33911 22 
32 Telangana 9405 220  627964 710  3784
33 Tripura 3663 271  72132 490  744
34 Uttarakhand 637 26  333728 25  7359  
35 Uttar Pradesh 868 64  1684537 66  22750
36 West Bengal 11796 95  1493770 892  18073
Total# 411189 2977  30579106 35968  420967 416

Meanwhile, the United Nation's deputy humanitarian chief on Monday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths. 

Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the UN Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations.

“This pandemic is far from over,” he said.

“We are arguably in one of the most dangerous periods for the poorest people on our planet.”

In his briefing obtained by The Associated Press, Rajasingham said that so far in 2021 almost three-quarters of countries needing humanitarian aid have recorded more cases or deaths than in all of 2020.

