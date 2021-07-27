At 29,689, India logs lowest single day COVID case rise in over 130 days; 415 deaths reported

India recorded 29,689 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 415 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,363 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,21,469. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,98,100 the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,21,382.
A total of 44,19,12,395 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|1
|7385
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|22155
|203
|1919354
|2440
|13256
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4266
|199
|41385
|360
|216
|3
|4
|Assam
|15257
|469
|538098
|1501
|5136
|22
|5
|Bihar
|502
|28
|714330
|107
|9639
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|33
|1
|61085
|4
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2738
|51
|984913
|176
|13516
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|46
|2
|10587
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|579
|8
|1410288
|72
|25043
|2
|10
|Goa
|1158
|80
|166201
|149
|3132
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|330
|12
|814307
|42
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|715
|25
|759405
|45
|9619
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|841
|90
|200706
|133
|3514
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1288
|31
|314995
|197
|4374
|15
|Jharkhand
|254
|22
|341568
|50
|5124
|16
|Karnataka
|23442
|486
|2834741
|1465
|36374
|22
|17
|Kerala
|140779
|2153
|3114716
|15247
|16035
|66
|18
|Ladakh
|67
|1
|20026
|5
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|76
|5
|10004
|7
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|148
|1
|781090
|13
|10512
|21
|Maharashtra
|98341
|1508
|6035029
|5212
|131552
|123
|22
|Manipur
|10581
|330
|80608
|864
|1478
|13
|23
|Meghalaya
|5007
|299
|55163
|288
|1024
|10
|24
|Mizoram
|9743
|1971
|23572
|334
|137
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|1285
|27
|25481
|91
|542
|4
|26
|Odisha
|16859
|342
|945177
|2108
|5512
|67
|27
|Puducherry
|922
|117620
|102
|1789
|2
|28
|Punjab
|699
|72
|581829
|117
|16266
|8
|29
|Rajasthan
|313
|15
|944277
|35
|8952
|30
|Sikkim
|3017
|168
|21813
|169
|330
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|23364
|661
|2491222
|2447
|33911
|22
|32
|Telangana
|9405
|220
|627964
|710
|3784
|4
|33
|Tripura
|3663
|271
|72132
|490
|744
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|637
|26
|333728
|25
|7359
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|868
|64
|1684537
|66
|22750
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|11796
|95
|1493770
|892
|18073
|9
|Total#
|411189
|2977
|30579106
|35968
|420967
|416
Meanwhile, the United Nation's deputy humanitarian chief on Monday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths.
Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the UN Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations.
“This pandemic is far from over,” he said.
“We are arguably in one of the most dangerous periods for the poorest people on our planet.”
In his briefing obtained by The Associated Press, Rajasingham said that so far in 2021 almost three-quarters of countries needing humanitarian aid have recorded more cases or deaths than in all of 2020.
