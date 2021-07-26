Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi records 39 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded 39 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,044. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 80 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 percent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease. On Saturday, the capital had registered 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

On Friday, the city had recorded 58 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and one fatality. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 305, the bulletin said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,435 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,949 in the national capital, including 14,10,368 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 537, of which 162 are in home isolation.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals, worsening the crisis.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at a record 36.2 per cent. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Experts have said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis.

(With PTI Inputs)

