  DCGI's SEC to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot
  India reports 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 124 deaths; Omicron cases in country mount to 1,892

More than 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2022 9:43 IST
covid19 cases in India
Image Source : PTI

Mirzapur: Health workers wearing PPE prepare a COVID-19 ICU ward for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights

  • The country has administered a total of 1,46,70,18,464 jabs so far
  • More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs
  • The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has now mounted to 4,82,017

India reported 37,379 fresh cases of coronavirus, along with 124 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed. A total of 11,007 people recovered from the infection on Monday, the data stated, adding the daily positivity rate was at 3.24 per cent. 

Total number of active cases in the country now stand at 1,71,830, while the total recoveries were at 3,43,06,414. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has now mounted to 4,82,017.

The country has administered a total of 1,46,70,18,464 jabs so far, the Health Ministry data confirmed.

Over 152.96 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the govt of India said. 

More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.

Meanwhile, a total 1,892 cases of Omicron variant were detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, the Union health ministry said. 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 17  7593 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1278 18  2061832 103  14498
3 Arunachal Pradesh 23 55047 282  
4 Assam 2617 296  612638 53  6167
5 Bihar 1386 311  714391 33  12096  
6 Chandigarh 383 62  64674 13  1079  
7 Chhattisgarh 1942 669  993911 29  13601  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   10687   4  
9 Delhi 10986 2589  1422124 1509  25110
10 Goa 2240 569  176438 62  3523  
11 Gujarat 5858 1105  819047 151  10123
12 Haryana 3130 707  762516 86  10064  
13 Himachal Pradesh 621 95  224653 41  3879
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1498 69  335774 109  4530  
15 Jharkhand 5218 1376  344919 104  5147
16 Karnataka 11374 1053  2961122 232  38351
17 Kerala*** 20053 339  5186737 2150  48184 71 
18 Ladakh 249 53  21820 12  220  
19 Lakshadweep 3 10365   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 773 165  783155 56  10533  
21 Maharashtra 56117 10401  6514358 1748  141553 11 
22 Manipur 229 14  123610 2004
23 Meghalaya 73 83292 1484  
24 Mizoram 1834 102  139864 241  550
25 Nagaland 60   31444 702  
26 Odisha 2262 278  1045255 146  8463  
27 Puducherry 155 127517 21  1881  
28 Punjab 1741 372  587530 38  16651
29 Rajasthan 2084 512  946385 38  8964  
30 Sikkim 51 32060 10  409  
31 Tamil Nadu 10364 1060  2705696 662  36796
32 Telangana 4048 269  674892 212  4031
33 Tripura 160 41  84179 829  
34 Uttarakhand 523 17  337711 172  7419  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2261 536  1687930 34  22916  
36 West Bengal 20186 3148  1615248 2917  19794 13 
Total# 171830 26248  34306414 11007  482017 124

Meanwhile, over 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 146.61 crore with more than 98 lakh shots being administered on Monday till 10.15 pm.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

"Well done Young India! Over 40 lakh between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm.

This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 53 lakh youngsters have registered on the CoWIN portal till 10.15 pm after the process began on January 1 for this category.

