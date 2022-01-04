India reports 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 124 deaths; Omicron cases in country mount to 1,892

Highlights
- The country has administered a total of 1,46,70,18,464 jabs so far
- More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs
- The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has now mounted to 4,82,017
India reported 37,379 fresh cases of coronavirus, along with 124 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed. A total of 11,007 people recovered from the infection on Monday, the data stated, adding the daily positivity rate was at 3.24 per cent.
Total number of active cases in the country now stand at 1,71,830, while the total recoveries were at 3,43,06,414. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has now mounted to 4,82,017.
The country has administered a total of 1,46,70,18,464 jabs so far, the Health Ministry data confirmed.
Over 152.96 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the govt of India said.
More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.
Meanwhile, a total 1,892 cases of Omicron variant were detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, the Union health ministry said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|17
|7593
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1278
|18
|2061832
|103
|14498
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|23
|7
|55047
|2
|282
|4
|Assam
|2617
|296
|612638
|53
|6167
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1386
|311
|714391
|33
|12096
|6
|Chandigarh
|383
|62
|64674
|13
|1079
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1942
|669
|993911
|29
|13601
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|10687
|4
|9
|Delhi
|10986
|2589
|1422124
|1509
|25110
|1
|10
|Goa
|2240
|569
|176438
|62
|3523
|11
|Gujarat
|5858
|1105
|819047
|151
|10123
|3
|12
|Haryana
|3130
|707
|762516
|86
|10064
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|621
|95
|224653
|41
|3879
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1498
|69
|335774
|109
|4530
|15
|Jharkhand
|5218
|1376
|344919
|104
|5147
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|11374
|1053
|2961122
|232
|38351
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|20053
|339
|5186737
|2150
|48184
|71
|18
|Ladakh
|249
|53
|21820
|12
|220
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|2
|10365
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|773
|165
|783155
|56
|10533
|21
|Maharashtra
|56117
|10401
|6514358
|1748
|141553
|11
|22
|Manipur
|229
|14
|123610
|5
|2004
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|73
|2
|83292
|4
|1484
|24
|Mizoram
|1834
|102
|139864
|241
|550
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|60
|31444
|4
|702
|26
|Odisha
|2262
|278
|1045255
|146
|8463
|27
|Puducherry
|155
|5
|127517
|21
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|1741
|372
|587530
|38
|16651
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|2084
|512
|946385
|38
|8964
|30
|Sikkim
|51
|7
|32060
|10
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10364
|1060
|2705696
|662
|36796
|6
|32
|Telangana
|4048
|269
|674892
|212
|4031
|1
|33
|Tripura
|160
|41
|84179
|7
|829
|34
|Uttarakhand
|523
|17
|337711
|172
|7419
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2261
|536
|1687930
|34
|22916
|36
|West Bengal
|20186
|3148
|1615248
|2917
|19794
|13
|Total#
|171830
|26248
|34306414
|11007
|482017
|124
Meanwhile, over 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 146.61 crore with more than 98 lakh shots being administered on Monday till 10.15 pm.
According to the Health Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.
"Well done Young India! Over 40 lakh between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm.
This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
Over 53 lakh youngsters have registered on the CoWIN portal till 10.15 pm after the process began on January 1 for this category.
