India reports 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 124 deaths; Omicron cases in country mount to 1,892

India reported 37,379 fresh cases of coronavirus, along with 124 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed. A total of 11,007 people recovered from the infection on Monday, the data stated, adding the daily positivity rate was at 3.24 per cent.

Total number of active cases in the country now stand at 1,71,830, while the total recoveries were at 3,43,06,414. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has now mounted to 4,82,017.

The country has administered a total of 1,46,70,18,464 jabs so far, the Health Ministry data confirmed.

Over 152.96 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the govt of India said.

More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.

Meanwhile, a total 1,892 cases of Omicron variant were detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, the Union health ministry said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 17 7593 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1278 18 2061832 103 14498 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 23 7 55047 2 282 4 Assam 2617 296 612638 53 6167 2 5 Bihar 1386 311 714391 33 12096 6 Chandigarh 383 62 64674 13 1079 7 Chhattisgarh 1942 669 993911 29 13601 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 10687 4 9 Delhi 10986 2589 1422124 1509 25110 1 10 Goa 2240 569 176438 62 3523 11 Gujarat 5858 1105 819047 151 10123 3 12 Haryana 3130 707 762516 86 10064 13 Himachal Pradesh 621 95 224653 41 3879 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1498 69 335774 109 4530 15 Jharkhand 5218 1376 344919 104 5147 1 16 Karnataka 11374 1053 2961122 232 38351 5 17 Kerala*** 20053 339 5186737 2150 48184 71 18 Ladakh 249 53 21820 12 220 19 Lakshadweep 3 2 10365 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 773 165 783155 56 10533 21 Maharashtra 56117 10401 6514358 1748 141553 11 22 Manipur 229 14 123610 5 2004 1 23 Meghalaya 73 2 83292 4 1484 24 Mizoram 1834 102 139864 241 550 4 25 Nagaland 60 31444 4 702 26 Odisha 2262 278 1045255 146 8463 27 Puducherry 155 5 127517 21 1881 28 Punjab 1741 372 587530 38 16651 3 29 Rajasthan 2084 512 946385 38 8964 30 Sikkim 51 7 32060 10 409 31 Tamil Nadu 10364 1060 2705696 662 36796 6 32 Telangana 4048 269 674892 212 4031 1 33 Tripura 160 41 84179 7 829 34 Uttarakhand 523 17 337711 172 7419 35 Uttar Pradesh 2261 536 1687930 34 22916 36 West Bengal 20186 3148 1615248 2917 19794 13 Total# 171830 26248 34306414 11007 482017 124

Meanwhile, over 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 146.61 crore with more than 98 lakh shots being administered on Monday till 10.15 pm.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

"Well done Young India! Over 40 lakh between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm.

This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 53 lakh youngsters have registered on the CoWIN portal till 10.15 pm after the process began on January 1 for this category.

