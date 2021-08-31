India administers 1.09 crore vaccine doses, highest one-day record: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses, its highest one-day record

India on Tuesday administered over 1 crore vaccine doses till 6 pm, the highest-one day record for the country, an update posted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya read.

"Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

In a second tweet, Mandaviya said the country achieved another milestone as 50 crore people received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," he said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry stated that over 64.36 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category. Further, 14,94,040 doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs). The ministry said that 5,42,30,546 COVID-19 vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs.

