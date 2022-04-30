Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: IIT Madras reports 13 new pandemic cases, tally rises to 196.

Highlights 13 more COVID cases reported at IIT Madras on April 30

Now, the total number of infections mounts to 196, informed Tamil Nadu Health Dept

IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any symptoms

With a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, 13 more infections were reported today (April 30) taking the total number of infected people up to 196, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

"At least 13 more positive cases were reported today. Total positive cases 196 now," the health secretary said.

The health department of Tamil Nadu informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Safety measures amid rising cases:

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu on alert as covid tally rises to 60 at IIT-Madras, CM to hold meeting with collectors

ALSO READ: IIT-Madras becomes Covid hotspot with 32 more cases, total tally reaches 111

Latest India News