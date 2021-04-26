COVID 19: Week-long curfew imposed in Dehradun district

Image Source : PTI Dehradun district administration has imposed a week-long curfew in several areas

In an attempt to curb the spiraling COVID 19 cases, the district administration has imposed a week-long curfew in Dehradun. The curfew will come in effect from 7 pm on April 26 and will go on until 5 am on May 3.

The curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun City, and Clement Town's Municipal areas, District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Kr Srivastava informed.

Apart from the Dehradun district, several other places in Uttarakhand state will witness a lockdown like Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district. Here, the effect can be seen between April 27 and May 3.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh covid cases, 1,748 recoveries, and 44 deaths. This spiked the death toll to 2,164 and presently the state has 35,864 active cases.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Govt had announced all government offices to remain closed from April 23 which will remain so till April 28.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll in avalanche in Chamoli rises to 11

Latest India News