Image Source : AP Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk to buy vegetables in Hyderabad

India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 110 new fatalities include 30 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab.A total of 1,54,596 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,139 from Maharashtra followed by 12,367 from Tamil Nadu, 12,223 from Karnataka, 10,858 from Delhi, 10,188 from West Bengal, 8,668 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,156 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Coronavirus statewide status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1197 879651 7156 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 16762 56 4 Assam 1793 214285 1083 5 Bihar 802 257474 1505 6 Chandigarh 182 20462 335 7 Chhattisgarh 4173 298135 3711 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3392 2 9 Delhi 1217 623256 10858 10 Goa 768 52039 768 11 Gujarat 3203 254531 4389 12 Haryana 1055 263989 3023 13 Himachal Pradesh 365 56242 980 14 Jammu and Kashmir 668 121988 1938 15 Jharkhand 489 117229 1075 16 Karnataka 5943 922004 12223 17 Kerala 69409 865168 3776 18 Ladakh 66 9530 130 19 Lakshadweep 63 56 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2423 249193 3815 21 Maharashtra 42830 1936305 51139 22 Manipur 138 28568 371 23 Meghalaya 56 13565 147 24 Mizoram 33 4334 9 25 Nagaland 55 11958 88 26 Odisha 928 332377 1906 27 Puducherry 286 38186 651 28 Punjab 2122 165924 5628 29 Rajasthan 1798 313108 2768 30 Sikkim 85 5876 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4517 822468 12367 32 Telengana 2008 291312 1604 33 Tripura 15 32945 391 34 Uttarakhand 1043 93533 1651 35 Uttar Pradesh 5007 586967 8668 36 West Bengal 5305 554887 10188 Total# 160057 10462631 154596

Also Read: Over 56% in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus, latest Sero Survey shows

Latest India News