India logs 26,041 fresh Covid cases, active cases at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

Mumbai: Passengers queue up as they wait to give their swab samples for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at Dadar railway station

India recorded 26,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 276 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 29,621 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.78 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,31,972.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,44,08,251 samples have been tested up to September 26th for COVID-19. Of these 11,65,006 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7476 129 Andhra Pradesh 13048 2019657 14136 Arunachal Pradesh 323 53755 274 Assam 4545 590231 5843 Bihar 68 716216 9660 Chandigarh 41 64350 819 Chhattisgarh 285 991393 13564 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 371 1413258 25085 Goa 918 171874 3303 Gujarat 151 815618 10082 Haryana 335 760673 9810 Himachal Pradesh 1746 212899 3669 Jammu and Kashmir 1514 323072 4422 Jharkhand 80 342981 5133 Karnataka 13242 2922427 37726 Kerala 163855 4441430 24603 Ladakh 156 20418 207 Lakshadweep 5 10305 51 Madhya Pradesh 116 781862 10518 Maharashtra 41428 6364027 138870 Manipur 2125 115913 1846 Meghalaya 1877 77520 1392 Mizoram 15485 72913 295 Nagaland 445 30043 662 Odisha 5316 1010829 8175 Puducherry 901 123351 1838 Punjab 282 584712 16506 Rajasthan 77 945272 8954 Sikkim 612 30268 386 Tamil Nadu 17285 2604491 35490 Telangana 4612 656544 3912 Tripura 278 82977 811 Uttarakhand 226 335871 7393 Uttar Pradesh 176 1686706 22890 West Bengal 7683 1539974 18736 Total# 299620 32931972 447194 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

