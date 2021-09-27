Monday, September 27, 2021
     
India logs 26,041 fresh Covid cases, active cases at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days, the health ministry data showed.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2021 9:21 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Passengers queue up as they wait to give their swab samples for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at Dadar railway station

India recorded 26,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 276 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 29,621 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.78 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,31,972.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,44,08,251 samples have been tested up to September 26th for COVID-19. Of these 11,65,006 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7476 129
Andhra Pradesh 13048 2019657 14136
Arunachal Pradesh 323 53755 274
Assam 4545 590231 5843
Bihar 68 716216 9660
Chandigarh 41 64350 819
Chhattisgarh 285 991393 13564
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 371 1413258 25085
Goa 918 171874 3303
Gujarat 151 815618 10082
Haryana 335 760673 9810
Himachal Pradesh 1746 212899 3669
Jammu and Kashmir 1514 323072 4422
Jharkhand 80 342981 5133
Karnataka 13242 2922427 37726
Kerala 163855 4441430 24603
Ladakh 156 20418 207
Lakshadweep 5 10305 51
Madhya Pradesh 116 781862 10518
Maharashtra 41428 6364027 138870
Manipur 2125 115913 1846
Meghalaya 1877 77520 1392
Mizoram 15485 72913 295
Nagaland 445 30043 662
Odisha 5316 1010829 8175
Puducherry 901 123351 1838
Punjab 282 584712 16506
Rajasthan 77 945272 8954
Sikkim 612 30268 386
Tamil Nadu 17285 2604491 35490
Telangana 4612 656544 3912
Tripura 278 82977 811
Uttarakhand 226 335871 7393
Uttar Pradesh 176 1686706 22890
West Bengal 7683 1539974 18736
Total# 299620 32931972 447194
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

