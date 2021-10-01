India logs 26,727 fresh Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths in past 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.85%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women beneficiaries receive Covid-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for women

India recorded 26,727 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 277 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.85 per cent and total recoveries to 3,30,43,144.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,75,224, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,04,77,338 samples have been tested up to September 30th for COVID-19. Of these 15,20,899 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7482 129 Andhra Pradesh 11655 2023496 14163 Arunachal Pradesh 440 53856 276 Assam 4487 591432 5868 Bihar 55 716237 9660 Chandigarh 42 64363 819 Chhattisgarh 285 991475 13565 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 392 1413342 25087 Goa 830 172176 3312 Gujarat 156 815678 10082 Haryana 278 760711 9874 Himachal Pradesh 1793 213430 3675 Jammu and Kashmir 1388 323510 4422 Jharkhand 78 343002 5135 Karnataka 12594 2924693 37780 Kerala 144075 4495904 24965 Ladakh 73 20515 207 Lakshadweep 4 10306 51 Madhya Pradesh 115 781882 10522 Maharashtra 40252 6368530 139011 Manipur 2207 116365 1854 Meghalaya 1693 78068 1400 Mizoram 16841 76512 307 Nagaland 365 30189 665 Odisha 5099 1012583 8192 Puducherry 828 123640 1840 Punjab 290 584797 16513 Rajasthan 76 945292 8954 Sikkim 600 30425 387 Tamil Nadu 17192 2609435 35550 Telangana 4620 657213 3916 Tripura 260 83054 813 Uttarakhand 209 335927 7394 Uttar Pradesh 159 1686749 22892 West Bengal 7580 1541963 18778 Total# 277020 33014898 448062 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

