Friday, October 01, 2021
     
India logs 26,727 fresh Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths in past 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.85%

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.85 per cent.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2021 9:46 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Women beneficiaries receive Covid-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for women

India recorded 26,727 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 277 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.85 per cent and total recoveries to 3,30,43,144.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,75,224, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,04,77,338 samples have been tested up to September 30th for COVID-19. Of these 15,20,899 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7482 129
Andhra Pradesh 11655 2023496 14163
Arunachal Pradesh 440 53856 276
Assam 4487 591432 5868
Bihar 55 716237 9660
Chandigarh 42 64363 819
Chhattisgarh 285 991475 13565
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 392 1413342 25087
Goa 830 172176 3312
Gujarat 156 815678 10082
Haryana 278 760711 9874
Himachal Pradesh 1793 213430 3675
Jammu and Kashmir 1388 323510 4422
Jharkhand 78 343002 5135
Karnataka 12594 2924693 37780
Kerala 144075 4495904 24965
Ladakh 73 20515 207
Lakshadweep 4 10306 51
Madhya Pradesh 115 781882 10522
Maharashtra 40252 6368530 139011
Manipur 2207 116365 1854
Meghalaya 1693 78068 1400
Mizoram 16841 76512 307
Nagaland 365 30189 665
Odisha 5099 1012583 8192
Puducherry 828 123640 1840
Punjab 290 584797 16513
Rajasthan 76 945292 8954
Sikkim 600 30425 387
Tamil Nadu 17192 2609435 35550
Telangana 4620 657213 3916
Tripura 260 83054 813
Uttarakhand 209 335927 7394
Uttar Pradesh 159 1686749 22892
West Bengal 7580 1541963 18778
Total# 277020 33014898 448062
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

