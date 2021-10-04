India logs 20,799 fresh Covid cases, 180 deaths, active cases lowest in 200 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Majestic bus stand

India recorded 20,799 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 180 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.89 per cent and total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,64,458, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.78%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,997.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,42,52,400 samples have been tested up to October 3rd for COVID-19. Of these 9,91,676 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7485 129 Andhra Pradesh 10357 2028202 14204 Arunachal Pradesh 408 54040 277 Assam 4186 592838 5881 Bihar 38 716269 9661 Chandigarh 34 64384 819 Chhattisgarh 254 991582 13566 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 386 1413492 25088 Goa 773 172548 3317 Gujarat 180 815740 10082 Haryana 286 760755 9874 Himachal Pradesh 1472 214247 3681 Jammu and Kashmir 1201 324164 4424 Jharkhand 98 343031 5135 Karnataka 12330 2927740 37819 Kerala 137630 4557199 25377 Ladakh 52 20563 207 Lakshadweep 0 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 117 781917 10522 Maharashtra 39472 6380670 139207 Manipur 2262 116922 1862 Meghalaya 1547 78793 1407 Mizoram 15270 82585 320 Nagaland 329 30317 666 Odisha 4727 1015018 8214 Puducherry 709 123995 1841 Punjab 286 584916 16520 Rajasthan 58 945326 8954 Sikkim 493 30644 388 Tamil Nadu 16972 2615873 35650 Telangana 4455 658170 3921 Tripura 169 83194 815 Uttarakhand 152 336020 7395 Uttar Pradesh 159 1686804 22894 West Bengal 7587 1544828 18825 Total# 264458 33121247 448997 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

