Monday, October 04, 2021
     
  4. India logs 20,799 fresh Covid cases, 180 deaths, active cases lowest in 200 days

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2021 9:13 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Majestic bus stand 

India recorded 20,799 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 180 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.89 per cent and total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,64,458, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.78%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,997.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,42,52,400 samples have been tested up to October 3rd for COVID-19. Of these 9,91,676 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7485 129
Andhra Pradesh 10357 2028202 14204
Arunachal Pradesh 408 54040 277
Assam 4186 592838 5881
Bihar 38 716269 9661
Chandigarh 34 64384 819
Chhattisgarh 254 991582 13566
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 386 1413492 25088
Goa 773 172548 3317
Gujarat 180 815740 10082
Haryana 286 760755 9874
Himachal Pradesh 1472 214247 3681
Jammu and Kashmir 1201 324164 4424
Jharkhand 98 343031 5135
Karnataka 12330 2927740 37819
Kerala 137630 4557199 25377
Ladakh 52 20563 207
Lakshadweep 0 10310 51
Madhya Pradesh 117 781917 10522
Maharashtra 39472 6380670 139207
Manipur 2262 116922 1862
Meghalaya 1547 78793 1407
Mizoram 15270 82585 320
Nagaland 329 30317 666
Odisha 4727 1015018 8214
Puducherry 709 123995 1841
Punjab 286 584916 16520
Rajasthan 58 945326 8954
Sikkim 493 30644 388
Tamil Nadu 16972 2615873 35650
Telangana 4455 658170 3921
Tripura 169 83194 815
Uttarakhand 152 336020 7395
Uttar Pradesh 159 1686804 22894
West Bengal 7587 1544828 18825
Total# 264458 33121247 448997
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

