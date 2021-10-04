India logs 20,799 fresh Covid cases, 180 deaths, active cases lowest in 200 days

India recorded 20,799 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 180 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.89 per cent and total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,64,458, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.78%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,997.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,42,52,400 samples have been tested up to October 3rd for COVID-19. Of these 9,91,676 samples were tested on Sunday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|7485
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|10357
|2028202
|14204
|Arunachal Pradesh
|408
|54040
|277
|Assam
|4186
|592838
|5881
|Bihar
|38
|716269
|9661
|Chandigarh
|34
|64384
|819
|Chhattisgarh
|254
|991582
|13566
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|386
|1413492
|25088
|Goa
|773
|172548
|3317
|Gujarat
|180
|815740
|10082
|Haryana
|286
|760755
|9874
|Himachal Pradesh
|1472
|214247
|3681
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1201
|324164
|4424
|Jharkhand
|98
|343031
|5135
|Karnataka
|12330
|2927740
|37819
|Kerala
|137630
|4557199
|25377
|Ladakh
|52
|20563
|207
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|117
|781917
|10522
|Maharashtra
|39472
|6380670
|139207
|Manipur
|2262
|116922
|1862
|Meghalaya
|1547
|78793
|1407
|Mizoram
|15270
|82585
|320
|Nagaland
|329
|30317
|666
|Odisha
|4727
|1015018
|8214
|Puducherry
|709
|123995
|1841
|Punjab
|286
|584916
|16520
|Rajasthan
|58
|945326
|8954
|Sikkim
|493
|30644
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16972
|2615873
|35650
|Telangana
|4455
|658170
|3921
|Tripura
|169
|83194
|815
|Uttarakhand
|152
|336020
|7395
|Uttar Pradesh
|159
|1686804
|22894
|West Bengal
|7587
|1544828
|18825
|Total#
|264458
|33121247
|448997
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR