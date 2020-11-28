India sees 41,322 new Covid-19 cases, 485 deaths in a day; tally mounts to 93.5 lakh

Image Source : PTI A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Lucknow

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.5 lakh with 41,322 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,51,110 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,54,940 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 120 4508 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 12137 847325 6976 3 Arunachal Pradesh 911 15270 50 4 Assam 3272 208068 980 5 Bihar 5401 226267 1248 6 Chandigarh 1190 15697 270 7 Chhattisgarh 21839 208183 2813 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 27 3301 2 9 Delhi 38181 509654 8909 10 Goa 1313 45492 686 11 Gujarat 14732 186446 3938 12 Haryana 20400 206001 2345 13 Himachal Pradesh 8205 29510 612 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5236 101959 1676 15 Jharkhand 2162 105453 962 16 Karnataka 25398 843950 11738 17 Kerala 64014 521522 2171 18 Ladakh 904 7254 114 19 Madhya Pradesh 14677 183696 3224 20 Maharashtra 89025 1672627 46898 21 Manipur 3252 21006 256 22 Meghalaya 917 10606 110 23 Mizoram 434 3367 5 24 Nagaland 1222 9805 64 25 Odisha 5774 309747 1718 26 Puducherry 514 35733 609 27 Punjab 7719 137630 4737 28 Rajasthan 28183 229602 2255 29 Sikkim 264 4541 103 30 Tamil Nadu 11109 754826 11681 31 Telengana 10637 256330 1451 32 Tripura 703 31568 370 33 Uttarakhand 4812 67514 1201 34 Uttar Pradesh 25639 504411 7697 35 West Bengal 24617 441100 8270 Total# 454940 8759969 136200

