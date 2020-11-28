India sees 41,322 new Covid-19 cases, 485 deaths in a day; tally mounts to 93.5 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.5 lakh with 41,322 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,51,110 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.
There are 4,54,940 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.
A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|120
|4508
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|12137
|847325
|6976
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|911
|15270
|50
|4
|Assam
|3272
|208068
|980
|5
|Bihar
|5401
|226267
|1248
|6
|Chandigarh
|1190
|15697
|270
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21839
|208183
|2813
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|27
|3301
|2
|9
|Delhi
|38181
|509654
|8909
|10
|Goa
|1313
|45492
|686
|11
|Gujarat
|14732
|186446
|3938
|12
|Haryana
|20400
|206001
|2345
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8205
|29510
|612
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5236
|101959
|1676
|15
|Jharkhand
|2162
|105453
|962
|16
|Karnataka
|25398
|843950
|11738
|17
|Kerala
|64014
|521522
|2171
|18
|Ladakh
|904
|7254
|114
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14677
|183696
|3224
|20
|Maharashtra
|89025
|1672627
|46898
|21
|Manipur
|3252
|21006
|256
|22
|Meghalaya
|917
|10606
|110
|23
|Mizoram
|434
|3367
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1222
|9805
|64
|25
|Odisha
|5774
|309747
|1718
|26
|Puducherry
|514
|35733
|609
|27
|Punjab
|7719
|137630
|4737
|28
|Rajasthan
|28183
|229602
|2255
|29
|Sikkim
|264
|4541
|103
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|11109
|754826
|11681
|31
|Telengana
|10637
|256330
|1451
|32
|Tripura
|703
|31568
|370
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4812
|67514
|1201
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|25639
|504411
|7697
|35
|West Bengal
|24617
|441100
|8270
|Total#
|454940
|8759969
|136200