Bharat Biotech's Covaxin added to approved list of COVID vaccines for travel to Australia

Image Source : PTI Australian Government recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status

The Australian government has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. The information was confirmed by Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO.

Last week, Covaxin had been included to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. The development was confirmed by Bharat Biotech, saying, "Covaxin has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with Covaxin."

The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard.

"Embassy of India, Muscat, is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this," the release stated.

Covaxin still awaits WHO approval

Meanwhile, Covaxin is yet to receive approval from the World Health Organisation, which last week said it expects to receive clarifications from Bharat Biotech. The health agency said it would meet on November 3 for a final risk-benefit assessment for the Emergency Use Listing.

“WHO Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a #COVID19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure,” the WHO tweeted.

The Technical Advisory Group met on October 26 and “decided that additional clarifications from the manufacturer (Bharat Biotech) are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the Covaxin vaccine".

