West Bengal caps price of RT-PCR test in private labs at Rs 950

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories have been slashed to Rs 950. Earlier, other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Delhi had reduced the price of RT-PCR test to be charged by the private labs.

Apart from that, Banerjee also announced to provide Tablet computers to over 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state.

Earlier, Odisha Government had slashed the maximum price for the COVID tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200 across the state, making it the cheapest in the country.

Uttar Pradesh government also slashed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease at Rs 700 and Rs 900 if done at home, a day after Delhi and Gujarat governments also revised the rates of the tests.

The Gujarat and Delhi government capped the price of the RT-PCR tests conducted by private labs at COVID-19 at Rs 800.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Saturday cut the rate for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400.

