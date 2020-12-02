Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Odisha govt caps price of RT-PCR test at Rs 400, cheapest in the country

Odisha Government on Wednesday further slashed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200 across the state. Earlier in August, the Government had reduced the RT-PCR test price to Rs 1200 from Rs 2,200.

“After careful consideration, the state Government is pleased to refix the maximum price for RT-PCR test by private laboratories at 400 only, inclusive of GST within the state,” said a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

With this reduction, the Odisha government has fixed the lowest price for the test among all states.

The coronavirus tests will be conducted by private laboratories under the supervision of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar following the ICMR guidelines on the testing protocols, the notification reads.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government also slashed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease at Rs 700 and Rs 900 if done at home, a day after Delhi and Gujarat governments also revised the rates of the tests.

The Gujarat and Delhi government capped the price of the RT-PCR tests conducted by private labs at COVID-19 at Rs 800.

