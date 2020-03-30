Monday, March 30, 2020
     
  4. Bodies of coronavirus victims to be cremated irrespective of religion, burial not allowed: BMC

Bodies of coronavirus victims to be cremated irrespective of religion, burial not allowed: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday ordered that bodies of all the coronavirus victims should be cremated irrespective of religion. No burial will be allowed, Praveen Pardeshi, the BMC commissioner said today.

New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 20:29 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday ordered that bodies of all the coronavirus victims should be cremated irrespective of religion. No burial will be allowed, Praveen Pardeshi, the BMC commissioner said today. 

Pardeshi also clarified that anyone insisting on burying a body would only be permitted if it is taken out of Mumbai city's jurisdiction.

At least 47 new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In Maharashtra, a total of 39 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection. 

