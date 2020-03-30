Bodies of coronavirus victims to be cremated irrespective of religion, burial not allowed: BMC

Image Source : AP File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday ordered that bodies of all the coronavirus victims should be cremated irrespective of religion. No burial will be allowed, Praveen Pardeshi, the BMC commissioner said today.

Pardeshi also clarified that anyone insisting on burying a body would only be permitted if it is taken out of Mumbai city's jurisdiction.

At least 47 new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In Maharashtra, a total of 39 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection.