Coronavirus in UP: Yogi offers 'Team 11' panels in every district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Team 11' -- a team of dedicated officers dealing with the coronavirus cases -- in every district.

The chief minister already set up Team 11(which is a cluster of 11 committees) at the state level that comprises top officials and report on a daily basis to the chief minister on the corona situation.

The chief minister said on Tuesday that the district level Team 11 will be required to submit report to the government on a daily basis.

The district level committee will address issues related to doorstep delivery of essential goods, food for the poor and homeless, checking violation of lockdown and keeping media informed of latest developments.

Every district will have a control room that will ensure timely medical assistance to the people.

The district teams have also been asked to prepare a blueprint to combat the impact of the lockdown on the economy.

