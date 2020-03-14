COVID-19: Punjab bans sports, cultural events till March 31; shuts down cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools

Punjab has become the latest state to shut down public gathering places like cinema halls, gyms, and swimming pools to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread. All such places will remain close until March 31.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has also said that no sports or cultural activities will take place in the state till the end of this month.

"Only one case of COVID19 has been reported in the state. The person's health is stable now. No suspected case of COVID 19 is absconding or missing in Punjab," Sidhu added.

(more to follow...)