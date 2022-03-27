COVID pandemic: India reports 1,421 new cases with 149 deaths in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,187 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004
- India saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 149 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 27), the country saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,82,262.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,187 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,69,22,965 samples have been tested up to March 26 for COVID-19. Of these 6,20,251 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. These cases came out of the 27,182 tests, conducted a day ago.
With 120 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.
On multiple days in March, the city has recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|9901
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|395
|34
|2304323
|75
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|1
|64188
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1362
|1
|716194
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|32
|1
|818162
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|4
|90717
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|147
|7
|1137869
|5
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|464
|2
|1837864
|122
|26150
|10
|Goa
|37
|3
|241409
|6
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|276
|6
|1212644
|23
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|390
|8
|973980
|57
|10607
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|191
|21
|280150
|35
|4132
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|138
|3
|448764
|12
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|78
|2
|429728
|8
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1818
|16
|3903380
|94
|40049
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4881
|338
|6457993
|693
|67772
|3
|138
|141
|18
|Ladakh
|18
|4
|27972
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|118
|14
|1030140
|14
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra*****
|893
|1
|7724697
|137
|147779
|22
|Manipur
|40
|7
|134921
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|49
|2
|92115
|5
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|1227
|47
|221885
|192
|681
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|18
|2
|34694
|2
|758
|26
|Odisha
|484
|42
|1277819
|9118
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|4
|5
|163808
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|113
|2
|741166
|19
|17740
|29
|Rajasthan
|271
|12
|1273041
|42
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|21
|3
|38665
|1
|451
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|418
|28
|3414204
|63
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|536
|39
|786463
|75
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|519
|33
|428954
|51
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|490
|1
|2046502
|23494
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|729
|9
|1995212
|75
|21197
|Total#
|16187
|554
|42482262
|1826
|521004
|11
|138
|149
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 26th March, + 138 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*****For UP - State is under process of reconciliation of duplicate cases and thus, updated media bulletin awaited
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
