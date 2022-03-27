COVID pandemic: India reports 1,421 new cases with 149 deaths in single day. 

Sunday, March 27, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,187 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,187 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004
  • India saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 149 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 27), the country saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,82,262.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,187 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: After two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, India resumes regular international flights from today

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,69,22,965 samples have been tested up to March 26 for COVID-19. Of these 6,20,251 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. These cases came out of the 27,182 tests, conducted a day ago.

With 120 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

On multiple days in March, the city has recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2   9901   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 395 34  2304323 75  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64188 296      
4 Assam 1362 716194 6639      
5 Bihar 32 818162 12256      
6 Chandigarh 27 90717 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 147 1137869 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 464 1837864 122  26150      
10 Goa 37 241409 3830      
11 Gujarat 276 1212644 23  10942      
12 Haryana 390 973980 57  10607   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 191 21  280150 35  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 138 448764 12  4750      
15 Jharkhand 78 429728 5315      
16 Karnataka 1818 16  3903380 94  40049   1
17 Kerala*** 4881 338  6457993 693  67772 138 141
18 Ladakh 18 27972 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 118 14  1030140 14  10734      
21 Maharashtra***** 893 7724697 137  147779      
22 Manipur 40 134921 2120      
23 Meghalaya 49 92115 1593      
24 Mizoram 1227 47  221885 192  681   1
25 Nagaland 18 34694 758      
26 Odisha 484 42  1277819   9118   1
27 Puducherry 4 163808 1962      
28 Punjab 113 741166 19  17740      
29 Rajasthan 271 12  1273041 42  9551      
30 Sikkim 21 38665 451      
31 Tamil Nadu 418 28  3414204 63  38025      
32 Telangana 536 39  786463 75  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 519 33  428954 51  7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 490 2046502   23494   1
36 West Bengal 729 1995212 75  21197      
Total# 16187 554  42482262 1826  521004 11  138 149
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 26th March, + 138 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*****For UP - State is under process of reconciliation of duplicate cases and thus, updated media bulletin awaited
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID booster dose is the new normal? Things to consider while travelling abroad post-pandemic

