COVID pandemic: India reports 1,421 new cases with 149 deaths in single day.

Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,187 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004

India saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 149 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 27), the country saw a total of 1,826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,82,262.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,187 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,69,22,965 samples have been tested up to March 26 for COVID-19. Of these 6,20,251 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. These cases came out of the 27,182 tests, conducted a day ago.

With 120 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

On multiple days in March, the city has recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9901 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 395 34 2304323 75 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 1 64188 1 296 4 Assam 1362 1 716194 1 6639 5 Bihar 32 1 818162 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 27 4 90717 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 147 7 1137869 5 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 464 2 1837864 122 26150 10 Goa 37 3 241409 6 3830 11 Gujarat 276 6 1212644 23 10942 12 Haryana 390 8 973980 57 10607 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 191 21 280150 35 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 138 3 448764 12 4750 15 Jharkhand 78 2 429728 8 5315 16 Karnataka 1818 16 3903380 94 40049 1 1 17 Kerala*** 4881 338 6457993 693 67772 3 138 141 18 Ladakh 18 4 27972 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 118 14 1030140 14 10734 21 Maharashtra***** 893 1 7724697 137 147779 22 Manipur 40 7 134921 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 49 2 92115 5 1593 24 Mizoram 1227 47 221885 192 681 1 1 25 Nagaland 18 2 34694 2 758 26 Odisha 484 42 1277819 9118 1 1 27 Puducherry 4 5 163808 5 1962 28 Punjab 113 2 741166 19 17740 29 Rajasthan 271 12 1273041 42 9551 30 Sikkim 21 3 38665 1 451 31 Tamil Nadu 418 28 3414204 63 38025 32 Telangana 536 39 786463 75 4111 33 Tripura 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 519 33 428954 51 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 490 1 2046502 23494 1 1 36 West Bengal 729 9 1995212 75 21197 Total# 16187 554 42482262 1826 521004 11 138 149 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 26th March, + 138 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *****For UP - State is under process of reconciliation of duplicate cases and thus, updated media bulletin awaited *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

