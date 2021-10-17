India logs fresh 14,146 COVID cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.95 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. (FILE). India logs fresh 14,146 Covid cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 1.95L.

India recorded new 14,146 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 144 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 19,788 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.08 per cent and total recoveries to 3,34,19,749.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 1,95,846, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 59,09,35,381 samples have been tested up to October 16 for COVID-19. Of these 11,00,123 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,52,124. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Government of India, 'More than 101.7 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. While, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with the States/UTs.'

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday reported 7,995 new positive cases and 57 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 48,37,560 and the death toll to 26,791.

State Health Minister Veena George said 79,722 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections--1,280, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 985 and Kozhikode 937.

Additionally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that, "India will achieve the target of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. Till this evening, as many as 97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country."

"The vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses," he added.

