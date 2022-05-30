COVID: India reports 2,706 new cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,698.

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,070 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,611
- An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,698, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,087.
An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,611. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,00,77,409 samples have been tested up to May 29 for COVID-19. Of these 2,78,267 samples were tested on Sunday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday logged 357 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent, while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the third consecutive day when no death due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city.
The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,06,311, while the death toll stood at 26,208. A total of 19,478 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Saturday recorded 442 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent.
On Friday, the national capital reported 445 COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, 403 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent and one death.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|1
|9912
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47
|8
|2305140
|12
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64208
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|1
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|43
|1
|818464
|10
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|100
|2
|91141
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|52
|6
|1138345
|9
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1624
|17
|1878479
|374
|26208
|10
|Goa
|115
|14
|241823
|4
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|208
|8
|1213971
|20
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1105
|61
|990680
|215
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|1
|280870
|4
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|67
|4
|449423
|4
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|17
|2
|429996
|2
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2041
|143
|3909592
|98
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|5276
|205
|6480516
|618
|69723
|23
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|1
|28033
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|305
|7
|1031477
|37
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|2997
|225
|7735088
|324
|147859
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|6
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|92228
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|161
|6
|227439
|13
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|121
|12
|1279184
|21
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|19
|2
|163873
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|135
|5
|742440
|14
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|657
|47
|1275447
|26
|9556
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|448
|36
|3416814
|41
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|419
|4
|788646
|47
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|477
|5
|429704
|2
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|853
|22
|2055180
|124
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|344
|3
|1997781
|34
|21204
|1
|1
|Total#
|17698
|611
|42613440
|2070
|524611
|2
|23
|25
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 21 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Break the fake: Monkeypox doesn't spread easily by air like Covid-19