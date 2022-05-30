Monday, May 30, 2022
     
  COVID: India reports 2,706 new cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,698

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 17,698, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2022 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,070 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,611
  • An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,706 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 30), the country saw a total of 2,070 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,13,440.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,698, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,087. 

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,611. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,00,77,409 samples have been tested up to May 29 for COVID-19. Of these 2,78,267 samples were tested on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.
 
Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday logged 357 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent, while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the third consecutive day when no death due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city.

The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,06,311, while the death toll stood at 26,208. A total of 19,478 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Saturday recorded 442 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent.

On Friday, the national capital reported 445 COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, 403 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent and one death.

 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 9912   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 47 2305140 12  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64208   296      
4 Assam 5 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 43 818464 10  12256      
6 Chandigarh 100 91141 13  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 52 1138345 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1624 17  1878479 374  26208      
10 Goa 115 14  241823 3832      
11 Gujarat 208 1213971 20  10944      
12 Haryana 1105 61  990680 215  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 41 280870 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 449423 4752      
15 Jharkhand 17 429996 5319      
16 Karnataka 2041 143  3909592 98  40106      
17 Kerala*** 5276 205  6480516 618  69723   23 23
18 Ladakh 3 28033 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 305 1031477 37  10736      
21 Maharashtra 2997 225  7735088 324  147859   1
22 Manipur 6   135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 5   92228   1593      
24 Mizoram 161 227439 13  698      
25 Nagaland 2   34735   760      
26 Odisha 121 12  1279184 21  9126      
27 Puducherry 19 163873 1962      
28 Punjab 135 742440 14  17752      
29 Rajasthan 657 47  1275447 26  9556      
30 Sikkim 0   38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 448 36  3416814 41  38025      
32 Telangana 419 788646 47  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 477 429704 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 853 22  2055180 124  23519      
36 West Bengal 344 1997781 34  21204   1
Total# 17698 611  42613440 2070  524611 23 25
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 21 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)

**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

