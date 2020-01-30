Coronavirus outbreak: 5 travellers from China admitted to Delhi's RML hospital

Five patients recently returned from China, were admitted at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday for suspected coronavirus case. Out of the five people, four are men while the remaining one is a woman. The patients have been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital.

Meanwhile, three people kept under observation at an isolation ward of the RML Hospital in Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus have tested negative, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

This report comes on the day when a patient in Kerala has been found positive of Novel Coronavirus. The patient is a student of Wuhan University in China and had recently come back to his home after the Indian government issued an advisory over the deadly Coronavirus. The patient is reportedly stable and is being monitored closely.

The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province while confirming more than 1,700 new infections.

The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus first case in India: Kerala student tested positive, patient studies at China's Wuhan University

ALSO READ | 'Hidden' animal spreading deadly Chinese coronavirus: Lancet study