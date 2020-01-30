Coronavirus first case in India: Kerala student tested positive, patient studies at China's Wuhan University

Image Source : AP One positive case of Coronavirus found in Kerala

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been found in Kerala on Thursday. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is reportedly stable and is being closely monitored, news agency ANI reported. This is the first case where the patient has been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all the three men kept under observation at an isolation ward of the RML Hospital in Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus have tested negative, a Health ministry official said on Thursday.

The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections.

The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a "demon" which should be brought under control, pledging that the government would be transparent and release information on the virus in a "timely" manner.

According to China's National Health Commission, as many as 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

A total of 170 people have died of the disease, it said.