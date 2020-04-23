Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wadala, Antop Hill worst hit as new red zones emerge

Image Source : AP Mumbai's Antop Hill is emerging as another COVID-19 hotspot in the city.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai continued to soar relentlessly to 3,683 while 161 succumbed to the infection. Recently, BMC had identified and sealed around 721 containment zones or red zones in the city. Mumbai's Antop Hill is emerging as another COVID-19 hotspot in the city. According to state health ministry data, 13 of the city’s 24 wards now have over 100 COVID-19 cases each.

In Antop Hill --- one of the plush locality in the city, along with its slum pockets, coronavirus cases has jumped almost triple in just four days, according to state health department data. The area comes under F-North ward (Matunga-Wadala-Sion belt). F-North as of April 21 had 228 cases, up from 79 on April 17.

List of containment zones or red zones in F-North ward​:

FN 143 400011 Lal Mati, Kismat Nagar, Wadala

FN 144 400011 Sai Baba Mandir, Vijay Nagar , Antop Hill, Wadala C/O Pandit(Rented House), Wadala East

FN 145 400013 Bhaiyasaheb Nagar, 90Feet Road, Barkat Ali Naka, Wadala, Barkat Ali Naka, Wadala East

FN 146 400013 Bharatiya Kamala Nagar, S P Road, Near Karbala Msjid, Antop Hill, Wadala East, S P Road, Wadala East

FN 147 400013 Krushna Kunj, Plot No 100, B A Road, Opp Manavseva Sangh, B A Road, Sion East

FN 148 400013 Sangam Nagar,S P Road,Antop Hill, Wadala East, S P Road, Wadala East

FN 149 400018 Bldg No 9, Punjabi Camp, Near Hari Mandir, Sion Koliwada

FN 150 400018 Bpt 44 No, Mbpt New Colony, Wadala (E)

FN 151 400018 Raje Shivaji Vidyalay Canteen, Shivaji School Canteen, Hindu Colony, Ies Raje Shivaji Vidyalay Canteen, Dadar

FN 152 400018 Sainath Hotel, Nr Fish Market, Wadala (W)

FN 153 400018 Shyamal Building, Lotlikar Lane, Matunga

FN 154 400025 A Wing, Bhangiri, Manakikar Marg, Nr Chunabhatti Phatak, Chunabhatti West

FN 155 400025 Dosti Blossom, Dosti Blossom, Antop Hill, Wadala E

FN 156 400025 Himmat Nagar Sp Road Near Madina Masjid Wadala East Mumbai 37, Sp Road, Wadala East

FN 157 400025 Jain Society, Rood No 18, Manhar Niwas, Sion West

FN 158 400025 Shivaji Nagar CHS, Bhau Daji Rd, Sion West

FN 159 400025 Siddharth Nagar Koraba Mithagar, Wadala

FN 160 400025 Sushrusha Bldg, Mbpt Hospital, Wadala (E)

FN 161 400025 Vaibhav Bldg, Nr Wadala Bridge, Wadala (E)

FN 162 400030 A Block, Old Police Line, Matunga Central, Matunga Central

FN 163 400030 Bldg No D7, Mhada Colony, Near Gtb Monorail Station, Wadala East

FN 164 400030 Bpt Gate No 4, Near Nurani Masjid, Chindhi Gully, Near Nurani Masjid, Wadala

FN 165 400030 Bpt New Colony, Mbpt Hospital, Wadala East

FN 166 400030 Building No 200, Sector 6, Cgs Colony, Kane Nagar Police Station, Wadala

FN 167 400030 New Mhada Colony, Sion Koliwada, Near Shukla Hotel, Sion

FN 168 400030 Omkar Chawl, Ganesh Nagar, Wadala East​

Meanwhile, in some of the worst-affected wards, including A (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort), F-South (Parel, Sewri, Naigaum) and L (Kurla, Chunabhatti), Covid-19 cases have doubled in the corresponding period.

According to the data, coronavirus cases increased from 51 to 119 in F-South ward, in A-ward from 49 to 118, and in L ward from 115 to 240. While four worst affected wards are G-South which has 483 cases, E has 349 and G-North has 251 coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, IMCT, which is on a visit to Mumbai for an on-spot assessment, has concluded that Worli Koliwada area could become a model for the rest of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a cluster. Worli Koliwada falls in the G-South ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has reported 487 COVID-19 positive cases --- the maximum in any cluster in the country -- to date.

Also, IMCT team led by Manoj Joshi, praised the Maharashtra government’s efforts in breaking the chain of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, infection in Worli Koliwada.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage