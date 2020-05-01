Special 'one-off' train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

A special train was deployed Friday to carry migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. As per reports, 1,200 migrants were ferried by the train from Lingampally, Telangana to Hatia, Jharkhand. This has been the first train to carry migrants since the lockdown began.

"The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added.

Railways has clarified that the train that ran between Lingampalli and Hatia was a one-off train that was felicitated on request of the Government of Telangana. "Today morning a One-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed," Railways said.

This was only a One-off Special train and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments.

