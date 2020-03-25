Coronavirus lockdown: All trains except goods suspended till April 14

Image Source : AP All trains except goods have been cancelled till April 14 amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Common man is worrying as all passenger trains including mail/express, premium, have been suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night imposed a nation-wide 21-day lockdown. Earlier trains were suspended till March 31 but after Modi's announcement, Indian Railway services have been deferred till April 14. COVID 19 confirmed cases toll in India have surged to 536 while 11 fatalities have been reported so far. Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, PM Modi appealed to the citizens that if India has to control the spread of coronavirus then everyone has to take lockdown seriously and strictly adding that it is the only way the country can avoid a massive crisis. Announcing a 21-day pan-India lockdown, the prime minister said if this lockdown is not followed strictly then it will push back the country for 21 years.

Though it is necessary for people to stay wherever they are in the country in order to contain the virus from spreading further, thousands of passengers are stuck after railway services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a state which is worrying the comman man. The extraordinary order by the Railways comes in the wake of migrant workers fleeing for their hometowns, as the number of coronavirus cases is nearing 550 mark. Eleven deaths have been reported on account of the spread of coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, emphasizing how important i is to lockdown the country to control coronavirus, PM Modi said, "Jaan hai toh jahan hai (the world exists only when we live)," he said, recalling a Hindi idiom to stress on the significance of his appeal. The Centre and state governments have taken measures to ensure that the supply of all essential items continue smoothly, he said, seeking to allay apprehensions among people about the availability of food and other essential provisions. Separately, the government issued detailed guidelines about the restrictions, along with certain exemptions.

