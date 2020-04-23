Image Source : AP In a month, Indians have started taking COVID-19 threat more seriously: Survey

Most Indians are increasingly non-complacent when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and how seriously it should be taken, according to the IANS-CVoter COVID-19 Tracker.

A total of 54.4 per cent respondents say they either disagree or strongly disagree with the statement that "I believe the threat from the Coronavirus is exaggerated". Meanwhile, just 37.9 per cent said they tend to agree with the assertion.

While 38.4 per cent seem to suggest they tend to take the threat very seriously and 16% seems to take it just seriously. They have ‘strongly disagreed' and ‘disagreed' with the statement respectively.

Meanwhile, 23.4 per cent respondents appear to be overtly complacent who ‘strongly agrees' that the threat from the virus is indeed exaggerated. 14.5 per cent said they ‘agrees' to the statement.

The tracker monitored the mood since March 16 up till April 21, this year.

Over the last one month, more and more Indians seem to have become mindful of the threat the COVID-19 possess. For instance, when the tracker was started on March 16, just 21.3 per cent said they ‘strongly disagrees' to the statement that the virus' threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone up to 38.4 per cent.

Similarly, those who took the threat very lightly have shifted the other side, over time. On March 16, just 35 per cent said they ‘strongly agrees' to the statement that the virus' threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone down to 23.4 per cent. Meanwhile 7.7 per cent said they are ‘don't know'.

