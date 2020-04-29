Image Source : ANI Indore reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, district tally rises to 1,466

Indore registered a big rise of 94 corona positive cases in the late evening bulletin on Tuesday as the number of infected people increased to 2,471 in Madhya Pradesh. The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 122 on Tuesday. Nine persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the state during the last 24 hours. These include three in Ujjain, two in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Raisen, Dewas and Ashoknagar.

So far, 65 deaths have been reported from the epidemic of coronavirus in Indore alone, while 20 in Ujjain, 13 in Bhopal, seven in Dewas, six in Khargone, two each in Hoshangabad and Mandsaur. Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Agar Malwa, Dhar, Raisen, Ashoknagar and Khandwa each recorded 1 death.

Jabalpur which had recovered to get into the green zone with fewer cases was back in the Red zone. That could mean an extension of lockdown beyond May 3.

Four districts of the state, Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Shahdol and Rewa recorded their first cases spreading the virus to 31 of 52 districts in the state on Tuesday.

Bhopal reported 30 new cases followed by 12 in Raisen, four each in Dhar and Ujjain, two each in Shahdol and Rewa, one each in Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur and Hoshangabad.

Indore with 1,466 cases remains the worst affected in the state.Bhopal is a distant second with 458, while Ujjain is at 123, Khargone 61,Jabalpur70, Raisen 45, Dhar 40, Hoshangabad 34, Khandwa 23,Agar Malwa, 24 Dewas 11.

