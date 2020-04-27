Image Source : AP Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll reaches 60

The coronavirus death toll in Indore rose to 60 after three more people succumbed to the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said on Monday. The victims, in the age group of 55 to 67 years, died in different hospitals here in the last two days, Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.

All the three victims also suffered from other health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related ailment, he said. "So far, 60 COVID-19 patients have died in the district, while 123 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease," he said.

In the last 24 hours, 31 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,207, the official said. According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 4.97 per cent till Monday morning, higher than the national average.

Curfew is in force in the urban limits of the district since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found here.

