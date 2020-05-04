Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1,389; cases mount to 42,836. Check state-wise tally

Srinagar: A worker sprays disinfectant on one of the gates of Dal Lake during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar, Monday, May 4, 2020.

India's death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,389 on Monday while the cases mounted to 42836, according to the figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm. The latest tally included 11,762 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated. At least 2573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 12,974 cases and 548 deaths. Gujarat stood second with 5,428 COVID-19 cases, followed by Delhi that has reported 4549 infections.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 517 125 4 Chandigarh 94 19 0 Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 Delhi 4549 1362 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5428 1042 290 Haryana 442 245 5 Himachal Pradesh 40 34 1 Jammu and Kashmir 701 287 8 Jharkhand 115 22 3 Karnataka 642 304 26 Kerala 500 401 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 163 60 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 1102 117 21 Rajasthan 2886 1356 71 Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 Telangana 1082 490 29 Tripura 16 2 0 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2742 758 45 West Bengal 963 151 35 Total number of confirmed cases in India 42836* 11762 1389

