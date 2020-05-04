Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1,389; cases mount to 42,836. Check state-wise tally

India's death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,389 on Monday while the cases mounted to 42836, according to the figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm. The latest tally included 11,762 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated. At least 2573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 12,974 cases and 548 deaths. Gujarat stood second with 5,428 COVID-19 cases, followed by Delhi that has reported 4549 infections.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|517
|125
|4
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|57
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4549
|1362
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5428
|1042
|290
|Haryana
|442
|245
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|34
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|701
|287
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|Karnataka
|642
|304
|26
|Kerala
|500
|401
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|Maharashtra
|12974
|2115
|548
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|163
|60
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|1102
|117
|21
|Rajasthan
|2886
|1356
|71
|Tamil Nadu
|3023
|1379
|30
|Telangana
|1082
|490
|29
|Tripura
|16
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|2742
|758
|45
|West Bengal
|963
|151
|35
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|42836*
|11762
|1389
