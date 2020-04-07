Coronavirus in MP: With 23 fresh COVID-19 cases tally rises to 256, 14 deaths so far; Bhopal worst hit

Image Source : AP An Indian doctor stand near a disinfectant tunnel outside a hospital where most COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 256 on Monday night as 23 cases were reported in the last 12 hours. Indore with 151 cases has the highest number while Bhopal has 61 patients as six new cases were reported here.

Apart from Indore-Bhopal, 12 cases have been reported in Morena, eight each in Jabalpur and Ujjain, four in Khargone, three in Barwani, two each in Gwalior, Shivpuri and Chhindwara, and one each Betul, Vidisha. One patient is from Uttar Pradesh.

35 localities in Indore have been sealed for containment.

The state capital also recorded its first Corona death in the wee hours of Monday. With 23 positive cases the state capital had recorded highest one- day hike by Sunday night. With Monday's 14 cases 37 cases have been recorded in 24 hours.

A patient from the old city who was admitted in a private nursing home. Report confirming his positive status was received on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted to the nursing home four days ago with respiratory problem.

Monday's reports included five health department employees and seven Jamaatis. The total number of infected in Bhopal increased to 61.

With infection spreading to new localities health department teams will reach out to areas earmarked for containment and door-to-door screening. The radius of one kilometre around the houses of all patients will remain out of bounds for others. Screening began on Monday. Family members are quarantined home.

The risk of community transmission has increased in Bhopal. On the instructions of Collector Tarun Pithode, ADM Satish Kumar amended the order under section 144 Cr PC. From Monday, only medical stores, milk parlours and home delivery facilities will be available. Petrol pumps, grocery and other shops have been exempted. Passes given for all reasons other than emergency services have also been suspended.

Fourteen deaths have been recorded till Monday night. Nine have died in Indore, two in Ujjain, one each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Khargone.

