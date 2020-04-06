Tea vendor near Maharashtra CM's residence tests positive for coronavirus; BMC seals area

Area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree sealed by BMC

Area around Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree has been sealed by BMC after a tea vendor in the locality is suspected to be COVID-19 positive. Thackeray and his family including minister Aaditya Thackeray reside in Matoshree. Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 433 and 30 deaths, as of Sunday.

Maharashtra Government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labourers nd providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labourers and homeless people across the state, Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra said.

