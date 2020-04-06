India sees highest jump in COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs. Check state-wise tally

India on Monday saw highest jump in COVID-19 cases with 703 new patients in last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus positive patients tally now stands at 4281 including 111 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra, however, continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease, the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 571 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 523 COVID-19 cases.
Till Sunday evening, the total number of cases was 3,577 while 83 deaths were reported.
Fight Against Coronavirus
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|226
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|32
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|8
|0
|8
|Delhi
|523
|19
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|144
|22
|12
|11
|Haryana
|84
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|109
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|314
|55
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|748
|56
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|76
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|274
|21
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|571
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|26
|4
|0
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|305
|21
|3
|30
|West Bengal
|80
|10
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4281*
|319
|111
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation