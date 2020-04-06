India sees highest jump in COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs. Check state-wise tally

India's coronavirus cases surge to 4,281, death toll at 111. Check state-wise tally

India on Monday saw highest jump in COVID-19 cases with 703 new patients in last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus positive patients tally now stands at 4281 including 111 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra, however, continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease, the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 571 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 523 COVID-19 cases.

Till Sunday evening, the total number of cases was 3,577 while 83 deaths were reported.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 32 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0 8 Delhi 523 19 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 144 22 12 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 748 56 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 76 4 6 25 Rajasthan 274 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4281* 319 111 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

