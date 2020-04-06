Tamil Nadu reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, state tally spikes to 621

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, state tally spikes to 621

As many as 50 people, including 48 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 621, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said. This is the sixth straight day Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sharp surge in the number of positive cases and continues to be in the second position the country with the maximum cases following Maharashtra, which has 748 infected people.

"There are 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat; Total positive cases in the state is 621 including 570 Tablighi Jamaat returnees," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

