PM Modi reviews preparedness to face coronavirus, calls for response as per evolving scenario

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country. The high-profile meeting attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as well as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar focused on India's preparedness to face the threat of coronavirus. Several ministers of state, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were also present at the meeting.

As per reports, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare gave a presentation on the current scenario and action taken by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and other supporting Ministries with respect to preparedness and response to COVID 19. The presentation emphasized on the core areas of surveillance at point of entry and community, laboratory support, hospital preparedness, logistics, and risk communication.

The Prime Minister took stock of the availability of stocks of medicines and other pharmaceutical ingredients that may be useful in the times to come as the threat of coronavirus increases.

Issues related to the need for a continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community-level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring the availability of sufficient beds for isolation were discussed. Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized the need for effective coordination with states for atimely response. Member, Niti Ayog emphasized the need for increasing surge capacity for hospitalization. The request obtained for evacuation of Indians from Iran was highlighted.

PM Modi was satisfied with the measures taken by the various departments to contain the virus but said that India has to be prepared in its response as per the evolving scenario. "All departments should work in convergence and action shall be initiated for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken," PM Modi said.

He exhorted the officers to identify best practices for COVID-19 management from across the world and within the states and ensure their adoption. He mentioned that in view of the opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible and be made aware of Do’s and Don’ts. He directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spread.

Officials were also instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran. He highlighted the need for advance & adequate planning and timely response is critical for managing this infectious disease from a public health perspective.

