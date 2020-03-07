Coronavirus Precautions: Can Vodka be used as hand sanitizer? US spirit-maker say NO

Image Source : TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA Coronavirus Outbreak: US Vodka maker warns consumers against using spirit as hand sanitizers

Tito Beveridge, a US spirits company has warned the consumers against using its spirit as a hand sanitizer. The warning comes amid growing consensus amongst people that vodka and other spirits can be used as hand sanitizers.

The demand for hand sanitizers has suddenly increased amid the growing threat of coronavirus.

A twitter user by the name J. Michael Smith tweeted, "Just made me some @TitosVodka hand #Sanitizer #GodBlessTexas." To this, Titos Vodka, from its official handle replied, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/plYf54HPLn — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 4, 2020

Sale of hand sanitizers has increased astronomically as people are becoming more aware of how to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. Products like sanitizers, facial masks and gloves are running low on stock in the grocery stores.

