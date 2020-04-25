Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 301; case count closing in on 7,000

Coronavirus deaths in the state of Maharashtra have risen to 301 as the number of cases close in on 7,000. As per latest figures, Maharashtra has 6,817 confirmed coronavirus cases while 840 in the state have recovered after contracting the virus. Mumbai is the worst-hit region in the state with 4,447 COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths. As many as 413 people in Mumbai have recovered from the illness. Pune has had 961 coronavirus cases including 67 deaths and 177 people having recovered after contracting the virus.
District-wise COVID-19 case tally
|S.No.
|District / Municipal Corporation
|Infected patients
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Municipal Corporation
|4447
|178
|2
|Thane
|35
|2
|3
|Thane Municipal Corporation
|220
|4
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
|125
|4
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation
|131
|3
|6
|Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation
|2
|0
|7
|Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation
|12
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayander
|118
|2
|9
|Palghar
|21
|1
|10
|Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation
|114
|3
|11
|Raigad
|14
|0
|12
|Panvel Municipal Corporation
|40
|1
|Thane Board Total
|5279
|198
|1
|Nashik
|4
|0
|2
|Nashik Municipal Corporation
|7
|0
|3
|Malegaon Municipal Corporation
|116
|11
|4
|Ahmednagar
|25
|2
|5
|Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation
|8
|0
|6
|Dhule
|6
|1
|7
|Dhule Municipal Corporation
|16
|1
|8
|Jalgaon
|6
|1
|9
|Jalgaon Municipal Corporation
|2
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|7
|1
|Nashik Mandal Total
|197
|18
|1
|Pune
|43
|2
|2
|Pune Municipal Corporation
|848
|63
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
|70
|2
|4
|Solapur
|1
|0
|5
|Solapur Municipal Corporation
|38
|3
|6
|Satara
|20
|2
|Pune Circle Total
|1020
|72
|1
|Kolhapur
|7
|0
|2
|Kolhapur Municipal Corporation
|3
|0
|3
|Sangli
|25
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation
|1
|1
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|8
|1
|Kolhapur Circle Total
|45
|2
|1
|Aurangabad
|0
|0
|2
|Aurangabad Municipal Corporation
|42
|5
|3
|Burn
|2
|0
|4
|Hingoli
|7
|0
|5
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|6
|Parbhani Municipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Aurangabad Mandal Total
|52
|5
|1
|Latur
|9
|0
|2
|Latur Municipal Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Municipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Latur Mandal Total
|14
|0
|1
|Akola
|11
|1
|2
|Akola Municipal Corporation
|12
|0
|3
|Amravati
|0
|0
|4
|Amvaravati Municipal Corporation
|13
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|23
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola Circle Total
|81
|3
|1
|Nagpur
|2
|0
|2
|Nagpur Municipal Corporation
|99
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Municipal Corporation
|2
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Circle Total
|104
|1
|1
|Other states
|25
|2
|Total
|6817
|301