Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 301; case count closing in on 7,000

Coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra pile up to 301; case count closing in on 7,000

Coronavirus deaths in the state of Maharashtra have risen to 301 as the number of cases close in on 7,000. As per latest figures, Maharashtra has 6,817 confirmed coronavirus cases while 840 in the state have recovered after contracting the virus. Mumbai is the worst-hit region in the state with 4,447 COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths. As many as 413 people in Mumbai have recovered from the illness. Pune has had 961 coronavirus cases including 67 deaths and 177 people having recovered after contracting the virus.

District-wise COVID-19 case tally

S.No. District / Municipal Corporation Infected patients Death 1 Mumbai Municipal Corporation 4447 178 2 Thane 35 2 3 Thane Municipal Corporation 220 4 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 125 4 5 Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation 131 3 6 Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation 2 0 7 Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation 12 0 8 Mira Bhayander 118 2 9 Palghar 21 1 10 Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation 114 3 11 Raigad 14 0 12 Panvel Municipal Corporation 40 1 Thane Board Total 5279 198 1 Nashik 4 0 2 Nashik Municipal Corporation 7 0 3 Malegaon Municipal Corporation 116 11 4 Ahmednagar 25 2 5 Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation 8 0 6 Dhule 6 1 7 Dhule Municipal Corporation 16 1 8 Jalgaon 6 1 9 Jalgaon Municipal Corporation 2 1 10 Nandurbar 7 1 Nashik Mandal Total 197 18 1 Pune 43 2 2 Pune Municipal Corporation 848 63 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 70 2 4 Solapur 1 0 5 Solapur Municipal Corporation 38 3 6 Satara 20 2 Pune Circle Total 1020 72 1 Kolhapur 7 0 2 Kolhapur Municipal Corporation 3 0 3 Sangli 25 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation 1 1 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 8 1 Kolhapur Circle Total 45 2 1 Aurangabad 0 0 2 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation 42 5 3 Burn 2 0 4 Hingoli 7 0 5 Parbhani 0 0 6 Parbhani Municipal Corporation 1 0 Aurangabad Mandal Total 52 5 1 Latur 9 0 2 Latur Municipal Corporation 0 0 3 Osmanabad 3 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Municipal Corporation 1 0 Latur Mandal Total 14 0 1 Akola 11 1 2 Akola Municipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amvaravati Municipal Corporation 13 1 5 Yavatmal 23 0 6 Buldhana 21 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola Circle Total 81 3 1 Nagpur 2 0 2 Nagpur Municipal Corporation 99 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Municipal Corporation 2 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Circle Total 104 1 1 Other states 25 2 Total 6817 301

